Forget The Warehouse: 7 Perks Of Shopping At Costco Business Centers
Listen, we enjoy a Costco run as much as the next person. Who can resist a trip to the food court or a side quest to the bakery section? We'll hold our hands up: not us. But we have to admit, Costco's more commercial sibling, the Costco Business Center, is also well worth your time and energy.
Business Centers are geared towards businesses; that much is obvious, but they also welcome everyday members, too. That means that anyone with a membership to a regular warehouse can rock up to a Business Center for a look around, anytime they want. But just a warning: It's unlikely you'll get away with just looking, as, while there is an absence of things like clothing and food courts, there are still plenty of great bargains to be found.
In fact, there are many perks of shopping at a Costco Business Center. The discounts are plenty, sure, but you'll probably also find the experience is generally more pleasant and the offerings are more varied. If you live near one of the 27 Costco Business Centers in the U.S. (or you're prepared to make a long drive to one), here are some of the biggest perks you can expect.
Access to unique products
Let's be honest, Costco has a pretty good range of products. From frozen meals to bulk packs of croissants to giant cheesecakes that could easily pass for homemade, the variety is pretty impressive. But, if you've ever found yourself walking out of Costco, thinking: "Why doesn't it sell that very specific variety of cheese that I love?" It might be worth visiting a Costco Business Center. Well, it worked for one Redditor, anyway. "[My Costco Business Center] carries a variant of cheese [that] my main one doesn't," they wrote in the r/Costco subreddit. "Tillamook extra sharp versus extra white sharp. Super specific, I know, but the call of cheese is one I can not deny."
And don't worry if you're not a fan of cheese, because Costco Business Centers have a whole range of unique products that regular Costco warehouses don't. In fact, per Costco, more than 70% of the items sold at Costco Business Centers are unique. As well as extra-sharp cheese, shoppers have also tracked down items like large boxes of frozen cookies, Lavazza coffee beans, Diamond Crystal kosher salt, matcha green tea powder, and plenty more. "I am genuinely surprised [at] how useful the [Costco Business Centers] are for regular customers," said another Reddit user in r/Costco.
Access to a bigger selection of snacks and drinks
Another major perk of shopping at a Costco Business Center is the huge selection of drinks and snacks. We promise we're not exaggerating. Remember, this is designed for businesses that are stocking restaurants, shelves, and vending machines, so they need more variety. In fact, the entire middle section of a Costco Business Center warehouse is dedicated solely to drinks and snacks. "Mine has 13 rows of just drinks, and that's my [favorite] thing to go stock up on," said one shopper in r/Costco. "Regular Costco is no comparison for that."
Many also like that the snacks are individually wrapped, and the branded candy bars are full-size (which makes them ideal for holidays like Halloween). If you've got a fussy eater in your household, it also gives you the option to buy large packs of just one flavor. "I love it for snacks for my picky kid," said another Redditor in r/Costco. "Oh he likes chips but only the green bag, [well] they sell a 48-pack of the green bag."
Being able to shop early
Regular Costco opening times vary, but in most places, shopping hours start at 10 a.m. That is, unless you're an Executive Member, of course — in that case, you get access to the store from 9 a.m., allowing you to browse at leisure for an hour before the masses. But if you're not willing to upgrade your membership to get the extra time, there is another way to get your Costco fix earlier in the day. Yes, you guessed it, it involves driving to a Costco Business Center.
Costco Business Centers open much earlier than regular Costco warehouses because they mainly cater to business owners and employees, who need to get into the store and stock up before they open the doors to their cafes, stores, and restaurants, etc. In fact, if you go to a Costco Business Center, you'll be able to start filling your cart a whole two hours earlier than Executive Members, as most stores open their doors at 7 a.m.
The Savings Events
Shopping at Costco and buying items in bulk is already a pretty good way to save money on groceries. Its Kirkland Signature products are usually very affordable, thanks to Costco's cost-saving business model, membership fees, and strong relationships with manufacturers. But you can arguably find even better deals at Costco Business Centers, especially if you visit during one of the stores' Savings Events.
The clue is in the name, really, but these promotions, which usually last a few weeks, involve running deals on multiple products across the store. Discounts vary, but you can often find savings of up to $10 on products like coffee pods, candy, protein bars, and plenty more. And don't worry if you can't make it to your nearest Costco Business Center, because the company does extend some of its deals to its regular warehouses, too. Although that said, the best savings often seem to be reserved for Business Center customers.
A more relaxed shopping experience
Grocery shopping can be a stressful experience. And if you suffer from anxiety, it's even worse. Battling through crowds, making decisions, dealing with fluorescent lighting — it can all feel a little too much for some. Fortunately, another major perk of Costco Business Centers is that they are much quieter than regular Costco warehouses and grocery stores. "I went to a Costco Business Center for the first time. It was glorious," said one shopper in r/Costco. "Got there a bit after they opened, and there may have been 10 other shoppers total."
Others agreed that the experience is much calmer and less rushed than in regular Costco stores, and many observe how quiet, spacious, and serene it is inside, even when there are several other customers. According to Costco, its Business Centers tend to be the quietest in the mornings, so get there when doors open if you want a truly peaceful shopping experience. That said, some shoppers have noticed that their local store is much quieter in the afternoon, so it seems to vary depending on location.
The budget-friendly restaurant-grade kitchen equipment
The clue is right there in the name, but while any regular Costco member can visit Costco Business Centers, they aren't actually designed for individuals. They're there for businesses, of course, and that includes restaurants, food trucks, and cafes. So it stands to reason that, alongside all of the snacks, drinks, and extra-sharp cheese, these centers stock plenty of professional kitchen equipment.
You can stock up on simple, no-frills, useful tools, like frying pans, mixing bowls, and food storage containers, for example. They're not much to look at, sure, but they are functional and durable, which is arguably more important than aesthetics for busy households. If you're fitting a kitchen or you want to upgrade some appliances, you can also find a whole range of branded options from Business Centers, and they're often much cheaper than other retailers (yes, even Amazon).
At the time of writing, for example, you can grab a 7-quart capacity Waring Commercial Luna Stand Mixer for just over $600. On Amazon, it'll cost you around $240 more than that. Need a new coffee machine? A Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single-Serve Coffee Maker is more than $30 cheaper at Costco Business Center than on Amazon. You get the gist: Costco Business Centers are a haven for bargain-hunters, whether you're looking for a new mixer or Halloween candy.
The large range of entertaining and party supplies
If you love to host, Costco is a great place for party essentials. At most regular warehouses, you can pick up things like napkins, disposable cups, platters of fruit and cheese, appetizers, crackers, and plenty more. But arguably, it makes more sense for any serious and frequent entertainer to be devoting their time to Costco Business Centers. There, you can buy everything from 27-piece buffet kits to roll-top chafers. There are even 5-pound bags of celery sticks and 4 pounds of pre-scooped avocado, as well as all of the snacks and drinks we mentioned earlier.
In fact, some say they have catered weddings through Costco Business Center. "For my picnic-themed wedding, we went to the business center and bought tons of snacks to serve," said one Redditor in r/Costco. Another added: "We use the business center a lot more when we host parties, you can get larger cuts of meat [that] you can break down and larger sides, plus I like to get restaurant-style kitchen utensils."