Forget The Warehouse: 7 Perks Of Shopping At Costco Business Centers

Listen, we enjoy a Costco run as much as the next person. Who can resist a trip to the food court or a side quest to the bakery section? We'll hold our hands up: not us. But we have to admit, Costco's more commercial sibling, the Costco Business Center, is also well worth your time and energy.

Business Centers are geared towards businesses; that much is obvious, but they also welcome everyday members, too. That means that anyone with a membership to a regular warehouse can rock up to a Business Center for a look around, anytime they want. But just a warning: It's unlikely you'll get away with just looking, as, while there is an absence of things like clothing and food courts, there are still plenty of great bargains to be found.

In fact, there are many perks of shopping at a Costco Business Center. The discounts are plenty, sure, but you'll probably also find the experience is generally more pleasant and the offerings are more varied. If you live near one of the 27 Costco Business Centers in the U.S. (or you're prepared to make a long drive to one), here are some of the biggest perks you can expect.