12 Zaxbys Dipping Sauce Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Zaxbys, which was launched in 1990 in Georgia, feels like the little engine that could. Though it's considerably younger than fellow Georgian brand Chick-fil-A, Zaxbys has had a pretty hot run as a fried chicken fast-casual chain. It currently has over 1,000 restaurants across 22 states, maintaining a narrow lead over main competitor Raising Cane's count of 975 restaurants. In a word, business is booming for the company that dared to build its menu completely around chicken.

That menu is still heavily devoted to chicken, and the founders can be proud that the best item you can get at Zaxbys is one of their original items: the Chicken Fingerz. But there's another menu item that's been around just as long and caused just as much fanfare: the mysterious, delicious Zax Sauce. Some would argue that half of Zaxbys success relies on its famous sauce. This led me to an interesting condiment-focused question: What's the best sauce at Zaxbys? Can we just assume it's the Zax Sauce? That's a pretty bold claim, considering the chain has a surprisingly large assortment of sauces.

As such, I tried Zaxbys sauces and ranked them from worst to best. I wanted to see which ones worked well as a hot sauce, which had the flexibility to work as a dip for both fries and Chicken Fingerz, and which were worth skipping altogether. My findings surprised me.