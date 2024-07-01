Our Favorite Honey Mustard Brand Should Be A Staple In Your Pantry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to honey mustard, the goal of a great sauce is that it has the right amount of sweetness and tanginess to elevate everything it is paired with, from soft pretzels at the ballpark to a sweet and salty turkey sandwich. It is the perfect companion to a pile of fried chicken nuggets or topping hot dogs or slow cooker beer brats. It will elevate a simple dinner of salmon or chicken thighs, and can even add a zingy zest to canned baked beans. The condiment should have a creamy texture without being too thick, with punchy acidity that is kept in balance by the honey's earthy sweetness, which is why we say Beaverton Food's Inglehoffer should be a pantry staple. Simply put, it is the best honey mustard brand on the market. The mustard follows the traditional recipe for German mustard using mustard seeds. Using the seeds versus mustard powder is one of the main differences between German and American mustard.

The Oregon-based company first blended the two ingredients in 1972 as a hot mustard, and a sweet version soon followed. In 1981, the company acquired the German-style mustard brand Inglehoffer, which Beaverton helped take to the national stage to become one of the fastest-growing specialty condiment lines in the country, according to the producer.