It Takes 2 Types Of Sugar To Make The Best Homemade Sriracha
Any foodie who appreciates a squirt of sriracha on foods like stir fry or in recipes such as sweet-and-spicy salmon glaze was likely distraught during the 2023 shortage of this hot sauce. And while it's a little easier to find bottles of sriracha on grocery store shelves these days, it might cost more depending on where you shop. But like other condiments like ketchup, mayonnaise, and other hot sauces, it's easy — and cost effective — to make homemade sriracha. To put together the best, however, two unlikely but essential ingredients need to be included: brown and white sugars.
Brown and white sugars will temper the heat from the red jalapeños, which is what gives sriracha its bright red color and spice levels. Brown sugar contains molasses which gives it a richer flavor and color, while white sugar doesn't have molasses and is sweeter; this combination promises a blend of flavors without an overbearing sweetness. To try this balance of sugars in hot sauce, check out our homemade sriracha recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Tanika Douglas. This recipe uses both brown and white sugars with red jalapeños, salt, vinegar, garlic cloves, and water.
Dark or light brown sugar sweetens homemade sriracha
If you're following our recipe for homemade sriracha, Douglas uses 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 1.5 tablespoons of white sugar. Are you sensitive to heat? Add a bit more sugar to balance the flavors. Meanwhile, other sriracha recipes use 2 tablespoons of white sugar and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar so go with what matches your sweet and spice tolerance and add more as needed to taste. For the brown sugar, light seems to be the preferred option, but you can use dark brown sugar for deeper flavors. Meanwhile, the granulated white sugar used in baking is fine for the hot sauce.
Now that you've got a bottle of homemade sriracha in the kitchen, there are many ways to use the sauce. For starters, it can be squirted on basically any dish you'd use hot sauce on, such as eggs, roasted and fried chicken, salmon, and pizza. To lean into the Asian inspiration of the sauce, use it on stir fry, dumplings, rice, or as a dip with our light and fresh spring rolls. It also works in spicy salad dressings and marinades if any leftover homemade sriracha that needs to be used up.