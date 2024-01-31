It Takes 2 Types Of Sugar To Make The Best Homemade Sriracha

Any foodie who appreciates a squirt of sriracha on foods like stir fry or in recipes such as sweet-and-spicy salmon glaze was likely distraught during the 2023 shortage of this hot sauce. And while it's a little easier to find bottles of sriracha on grocery store shelves these days, it might cost more depending on where you shop. But like other condiments like ketchup, mayonnaise, and other hot sauces, it's easy — and cost effective — to make homemade sriracha. To put together the best, however, two unlikely but essential ingredients need to be included: brown and white sugars.

Brown and white sugars will temper the heat from the red jalapeños, which is what gives sriracha its bright red color and spice levels. Brown sugar contains molasses which gives it a richer flavor and color, while white sugar doesn't have molasses and is sweeter; this combination promises a blend of flavors without an overbearing sweetness. To try this balance of sugars in hot sauce, check out our homemade sriracha recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Tanika Douglas. This recipe uses both brown and white sugars with red jalapeños, salt, vinegar, garlic cloves, and water.