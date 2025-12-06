Buffalo Wing Sauce And Hot Sauce Are Not The Same Thing. Here Are The Differences You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A spicy sauce by any name may still taste as sweet (or, uh, as spicy?), but it won't be the same thing. Buffalo wing sauce and hot sauce are the crimson beauties of capsaicin-lovers' epicurean daydreams — indeed, they share a lot of the same applications — but they're different condiments entirely, and not able to be used interchangeably in recipes.

For starters, Buffalo sauce is richer and smoother than regular hot sauce. Visually, Buffalo wing sauce sports a distinctly orange tone, a lush viscosity, and is typically applied to dishes in a generous lather. By contrast, hot sauce is generally redder, thinner, and applied to dishes just a few drops at a time. The spicy element in both condiments comes from capsaicin, a natural chemical compound found in chili peppers. But, even though Buffalo wings sauce is less spicy than hot sauce, the difference between them isn't exactly a matter of capsaicin.

The key distinction between these two condiments is that Buffalo wing sauce is effectively hot sauce with the addition of butter. The butter creates Buffalo wing sauce's thicker, richer texture, while stretching that spiciness factor into a tamer bite. In fact, in a pinch, foodies can transform a half-empty bottle of hot sauce in the fridge into a lush Buffalo wing sauce by combining it with butter in a saucepan on the stove (roughly three parts hot sauce to one part butter is the ideal ratio). Add more butter to dial down the spiciness as desired.