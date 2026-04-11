Craving Zaxby's Zax Sauce? This Quick Fix Uses What You Already Have

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Zaxby's Zax sauce is perfect to serve alongside chicken tenders and fries or to be drizzled on top of a salad. The creamy, tangy sauce offers just enough sweetness to keep things interesting while packing a zippy punch that rounds out all the flavors. "Zaxby's sauce be hitting different," noted a fan on TikTok. Though the ready-made sauce can be purchased from Walmart, it is possible to make a homemade version for those who don't have a Zaxby's nearby and want to make customized adjustments to the recipe.

To make a copycat Zax sauce, you only need a few ingredients, many of which are most likely stocked in your kitchen. Mayo, ketchup, seasoned salt, black pepper, garlic powder, white vinegar, and Worcestershire will be mixed in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. The longer the sauce is left to sit, the more the flavors will deepen, so this is the kind of sauce that can be made a day before you expect guests for dinner.