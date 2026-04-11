Craving Zaxby's Zax Sauce? This Quick Fix Uses What You Already Have
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Zaxby's Zax sauce is perfect to serve alongside chicken tenders and fries or to be drizzled on top of a salad. The creamy, tangy sauce offers just enough sweetness to keep things interesting while packing a zippy punch that rounds out all the flavors. "Zaxby's sauce be hitting different," noted a fan on TikTok. Though the ready-made sauce can be purchased from Walmart, it is possible to make a homemade version for those who don't have a Zaxby's nearby and want to make customized adjustments to the recipe.
To make a copycat Zax sauce, you only need a few ingredients, many of which are most likely stocked in your kitchen. Mayo, ketchup, seasoned salt, black pepper, garlic powder, white vinegar, and Worcestershire will be mixed in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. The longer the sauce is left to sit, the more the flavors will deepen, so this is the kind of sauce that can be made a day before you expect guests for dinner.
Adjusting flavor for the ultimate sauce
Start by using 1/2 cup of mayo and 1/4 cup of ketchup. A teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper and grated onion, and a half teaspoon each of seasoned salt, garlic powder, white vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce serve as a good starting point. Add more dashes as your palate calls for. The recipe can be adjusted to taste, with extra seasonings and spices to turn up the heat, build herby freshness, or punch up the zing. Including hot sauce, using Kewpie mayo, or sprinkling in red pepper chili flakes are easy enhancements. An elevated mayo made with bacon fat, anchovy paste, or Dijon can offer different layers of flavor that may rival the Zax sauce you've previously sampled.
Once the sauce is made, you can slather it onto sandwiches and burgers or use it to gussy up homemade coleslaw. Keep the sauce in the fridge for a week in an airtight container, and you can easily incorporate it into grilled chicken dinners or lunchtime BLTs. You may want to make more than what you think you'll need. Zaxby's Zax sauce has collected a cult following for good reason.