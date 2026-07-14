The Absolute Best Date Night Restaurant In Every State

Date night in a restaurant looks a little different than date night at home. For some, an anniversary-worthy dinner date could include a tasting menu, caviar service, or a Michelin star, while others might prefer to explore a new cuisine, cozy up by a fire pit, or reserve a table at the buzzy spot honored by the James Beard Award Foundation. The breadth of date night restaurants in the U.S. traverses all manner of dining styles and flavors, whether it's fine dining at a historic mansion or a more casual outing at a neighborhood nook.

I travel with my husband extensively, so we've been lucky to share date nights across the country. We've shared a soufflé at a bistro in Idaho, steaks in a retro Nevada casino, and farm-to-table tasting menus in our home state of Oklahoma. Along the way, I've discovered what makes a restaurant great for date nights. It's that perfect mix of warm hospitality, top-tier food, and an atmosphere that feels cozy and celebratory all at once. By combining my date night dining experiences with critical acclaim and industry awards, as well as rave reviews from customers, I've determined that these are the absolute best date night restaurants in every state.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.