The Absolute Best Date Night Restaurant In Every State
Date night in a restaurant looks a little different than date night at home. For some, an anniversary-worthy dinner date could include a tasting menu, caviar service, or a Michelin star, while others might prefer to explore a new cuisine, cozy up by a fire pit, or reserve a table at the buzzy spot honored by the James Beard Award Foundation. The breadth of date night restaurants in the U.S. traverses all manner of dining styles and flavors, whether it's fine dining at a historic mansion or a more casual outing at a neighborhood nook.
I travel with my husband extensively, so we've been lucky to share date nights across the country. We've shared a soufflé at a bistro in Idaho, steaks in a retro Nevada casino, and farm-to-table tasting menus in our home state of Oklahoma. Along the way, I've discovered what makes a restaurant great for date nights. It's that perfect mix of warm hospitality, top-tier food, and an atmosphere that feels cozy and celebratory all at once. By combining my date night dining experiences with critical acclaim and industry awards, as well as rave reviews from customers, I've determined that these are the absolute best date night restaurants in every state.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Alabama: Bayonet
From James Beard-nominated chef Rob McDaniel, Bayonet is a Michelin-recommended seafood-focused restaurant in Birmingham's historic terra cotta-clad Berry Building. Natural light cascades through soaring windows, shedding a spotlight on McDaniel's locally sourced seasonal menus. Working with Gulf fishermen to procure the best seafood, his ever-changing offerings include Parmesan-crusted red snapper, grouper roulade, and a vast selection of oysters. Accolades include being named one of the "50 Best Places in America Right Now" by The New York Times, and reviews deem it perfect for date night.
(205) 829-1899
2015 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Alaska: Whisky & Ramen
In a historic building in downtown Anchorage, one of the city's hottest restaurants offers an inventive spin on ramen. Aptly dubbed as Whisky & Ramen, it focuses on contemporary Japanese cuisine and cocktails, in a buzzing space manned by adept servers. I loved the Scotch Tamago, a ramen-inspired riff on Scotch eggs with chili pork and Japanese mustard aioli, and the Sugamo Star ramen with chicken breast, poached egg, and black truffle in a rich chicken broth. The chef Mike Dodge was a semifinalist at the James Beard Awards, and the restaurant has received customer acclaim for food, service, and an amazing atmosphere perfect for a dinner date.
(907) 717-0737
436 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: BATA
Fine dining is downright fun at BATA, a live fire restaurant in downtown Tucson where the wide-open kitchen doubles as a dinner theater. My husband and I dined at the bar overlooking the kitchen, where we shared grilled fermented potato bread with cultured butter and braised celery with mustard greens and hazelnut chili crunch. It felt special, and even theatrical, but the lofty restaurant is still fun and unpretentious, thanks to the incredible kitchen and service teams. Be sure to finish with after-dinner drinks in the subterranean cocktail bar, barbata.
(520) 367-4718
35 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
Arkansas: Conifer
An acclaimed, hyper-seasonal restaurant in Bentonville, Conifer also happens to be 100% gluten-free. My husband and I both eat gluten, but we were dazzled by the kaleidoscope of color and flavor at a restaurant that has racked up its fair share of James Beard nominations. The menu changes often, featuring dishes as contemporary as the sleek space. We loved the fig carpaccio with burrata and pecan and fried sweet potatoes with hummus and tahini. Each forkful and sip of our perfectly paired wine proved why reviews say it's a must-visit for anyone who loves food.
(479) 203-5999
321 SE 2nd St Ste 100, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: The Charter Oak Restaurant
Nestled in the foodie paradise that is Napa Valley, The Charter Oak Restaurant is highly recommended by leading publications. This is a Michelin-recommended restaurant set in a historic brick building in St. Helena, and considering all the couples we've seen, this is a date night sensation. The tree-lined patio looks straight of a fairy tale, making an idyllic setting to share fresh Californian fare, like tomatillo crab dip and hearth-fired kohlrabi, paired with world-class local wine. Don't miss the signature cheeseburger, which some call the best in the country.
(707) 302-6996
1050 Charter Oak Ave, St Helena, CA 94574
Colorado: Frasca Food and Wine
With four James Beard Awards and a Michelin star, Boulder's Frasca Food and Wine has long been esteemed as a special occasion destination for its seasonal northern Italian cuisine and a diverse wine list. The menus, featuring everything from black arancini to spinach pasta with speck and sauerkraut, draw heavily from Italy's Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, making date night feel like a romantic vacation. The decor resembles a posh wine cellar, with wood floors, a wall of bottles, soft lighting, and warm service.
(303) 442-6966
1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Connecticut: The Shipwright's Daughter
You'll find seafaring fine dining in a modern nautical space at The Shipwright's Daughter in Mystic. Self-described as a "tide-to-table" restaurant, James Beard Award-winning chef David Standridge matches the coastal motif by working with local fisherman to outfit his daily-changing menu with the likes of toast with monkfish mortadella, local fish a la plancha, and black spaghetti with green crab sauce. It's been named one of America's best restaurants by The New York Times, and thanks to its location within the boutique Whaler's Inn, couples can turn date night into an extended staycation.
(860) 536-7605
20 E Main St, Mystic, CT 06355
Delaware: Bardea Food & Drink
At Wilmington's Bardea Food & Drink, couples enjoy gorgeous Italian-influenced American food in a bustling bistro-like atmosphere. Swanky and fun, with an enchanting forest mural lining one of the walls, the atmosphere is trendy yet inviting. The restaurant has been lauded by various media outlets and honored by the James Beard Foundation, thanks to its award-winning wine list and whimsical plates. Rotating dishes include lamb osso bucco with gooseberries and green goddess and beef tartare with truffle French toast.
(302) 426-2069
620 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: Pearl & Horn
With a focus on surf & turf, Pensacola's Pearl & Horn is a lively, vibrant restaurant, ideal for a glitzy date night. The plant-filled space is polished and decadent, with pops of color that brighten the dining rooms. Service is thoughtful, friendly, and informed, guiding guests through local oysters, caviar service, and show-stopping dishes like fried red snapper collar and seafood fries. It was named one of USA Today's Restaurants of the Year in 2025, and locals seem to agree as they rave about the food and service.
(850) 332-5108
1504 W Intendencia St, Pensacola, FL 32502
Georgia: The Grey
One of the most celebrated restaurants in Georgia, with two James Beard Awards and nods from various media outlets, The Grey is a Savannah institution serving contemporary Southern cuisine in an Art Deco Greyhound bus terminal. Having dined here twice for date night, I can attest that the food is exceptionally shareable and celebratory, from Savannah red rice balls and pickled shrimp to crab fritters and whole grilled fish. Service is consummate Southern hospitality at its finest.
(912) 662-5999
109 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Fête
When looking for a restaurant to fete your partner, snag a two-top at Fête in Honolulu. Serving vibrant New American cuisine in a lofty space in Chinatown, the restaurant has a comfy brasserie feel, filled with plants, exposed brick, and natural light. Dishes exhibit an eclectic mix of land and sea, including gougeres with smoked ahi spread, rigatoni with whey-braised pork ragu, and coconut prawns with curry leaves. In 2022, the chef Robynne Maii won Hawaii a James Beard Award, first after almost 20 years.
(808) 369-1390
2 N Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817
Idaho: The Avery
With its brasserie-inspired decor, anchored by an antique 1905 Brunswick bar, I almost mistook The Avery for Paris, not Idaho. But that's just part of the magic of this elegant French eatery, located on the ground floor of the eponymous boutique hotel in Boise. The restaurant is helmed by Michelin-starred chef Cal Elliott, a James Beard Award nominee whose Francophile menu includes dishes like oysters, steak tartare, crab cakes, and a pitch-perfect soufflé. Accentuated by outstanding service, rustic-chic decor, and the building's historic backdrop, it's a multi-sensory feast befitting the best date nights.
(208) 990-1010
1010 W Main St Ste 100, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Lula Cafe
When I lived in Chicago, Lula Cafe was my date night destination that I loved for its food, service, and artsy, eclectic space that always hums with energy. Open since 1999, this neighborhood restaurant was a pioneer for both the farm-to-table movement and Logan Square. Over the years, it's amassed tremendous acclaim, including a Michelin Bib Gourmand and a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. The menu, which includes ever-changing plates like chickpea frites and green garlic vichyssoise, is just as worthy of awards and date nights. Also, don't miss its weekly farm dinners.
(773) 489-9554
2537 N Kedzie Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Bodhi
For a date night that feels like vacationing in Thailand, head to Indianapolis. One of USA Today's 2025 Restaurants of the Year, and a local favorite for date nights, Bodhi is a family-run Thai bistro that prides itself on creating a space that feels welcoming and full of life. The bustling space is hip and stylish, from a lush plant wall lit by chandeliers to the umbrella-clad patio where we sipped some of the most inventive cocktails we've seen, over a veritable bouquet of noodles with edible flowers.
(317) 941-6595
922 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Iowa: Oak Park
At Des Moines' Oak Park, classic and contemporary American dishes share the table in a suave space that feels as timeless as its recipes. The menu, credited to James Beard semifinalist Ian Robertson, includes artful date night dishes like garlic butter oysters, a smorgasbord of caviar dishes, and a stunning carrot Wellington. It's all paired with an impressive wine program, helping Oak Park to be named one of USA Today's 2025 Restaurants of the Year.
(515) 620-2185
3901 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312
Kansas: Of Course Kitchen & Company
There's something harmonious about a date night at a fusion restaurant. At Of Course Kitchen & Company, a beautifully designed Overland Park restaurant run by a James Beard semifinalist Swetha Newcomb, flavors from South India and America fuse into dishes like caramelized cabbage salad with horseradish crema and langoustine rigatoni with coriander cream sauce. The cocktails, like the cumin- and sage-infused Have a Cigar, are as striking as the art behind the bar. Locals highly recommend it for date nights.
(913) 261-9187
7753 W 159th St, Overland Park, KS 66223
Kentucky: Freight House
One of the most fun date night experiences I've had was at Freight House, a restaurant owned by Sara Bradley, the James Beard-nominated chef, and a "Top Chef" alum. Housed in a historic freight warehouse, which pulses with upbeat and friendly service, the focus is on elevated Southern and Midwestern cuisine. Look for rotating plates like double-stuffed burrata and sweet tea chicken thighs. When we dined, we finished with a chocolate cake with buttermilk fluff, one of many rotating desserts. Locals love Freight House, with many citing it as their favorite Paducah restaurant.
(270) 908-0006
330 S 3rd St #102, Paducah, KY 42003
Louisiana: Commander's Palace
Commander's Palace is a legendary New Orleans restaurant that has been a special occasion destination since 1873. I've returned here for date night multiple times, and it's always a must-visit any time I visit. It serves contemporary Creole cuisine, like lemongrass-lacquered Gulf fish and tamales-inspired pork cheek and crawfish dish, with plenty of Southern pomp, circumstance, and tradition. It's fine dining, while still retaining the friendly and fanciful atmosphere that includes live jazz and the legendary tableside bread pudding soufflé. The iconic eatery has won tons of awards and accolades.
(504) 899-8221
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Via Vecchia
Located in the Old Port, a charmingly historic district with an almost cinematic ambience, the dimly lit Via Vecchia is an Italian restaurant ideal for the perfect impromptu date night. We dined at the convivial bar and gushed over shareable plates like arancini with saffron carbonara, mussels in lobster brodo, and lumache pasta with vodka sauce and whipped ricotta. Condé Nast Traveler describes it as a "sexy, swish spot for an Italian date night," while couples praise the service, food, and the overall ambiance.
(207) 407-7070
10 Dana St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Bas Rouge
If you close your eyes and envision the ultimate date night, there's a good chance Bas Rouge will come to mind. Located in Easton and led by the James Beard winner Chef Harley Peet, it serves sophisticated European tasting menus on white tablecloths. It has the air of a classic fine dining temple, yet it's still fresh and novel, thanks to impeccable and inviting service. Table-side service on an antique silver trolley provides a bit of celebratory pomp, along with expert presentations of the wines from its award-winning wine program.
(410) 822-1637
19 Federal St, Easton, MD 21601
Massachusetts: Northern Spy
If history is your love language, snag a seat at Northern Spy. Located at the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, the hearth-fired restaurant serves local New England cuisine from James Beard-nominated chef and food historian, Marc Sheehan. One of Boston Magazine's top restaurants that customers praise for its vibe and atmosphere serves inventive dishes such as smoked bluefish pâté with brown bread, wood-roasted Rhode Island oyster mushrooms, and seafood pot pie.
(781) 989-1850
4 Rolling Mill Way, Canton, MA 02021
Michigan: Gin Gin's
Best described as cosmopolitan and timeless, Gin Gin's transformed a historic building into what Grand Rapids Magazine claims is one of the best date night restaurants. Customers rave about the ambience and food, which includes oysters, salads, and pastas. We loved dining in the enchanting courtyard, and absolutely recommend the colorful martini selection.
(616) 341-9124
345 Summer Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Minnesota: Myriel
With flickering candles, wood banquettes, and an elegant yet rustic aesthetic, St. Paul's Myriel feels intimate and cozy, which makes it a perfect destination for a date night. The acclaimed restaurant — led by the award-winning Karyn Tomlinson — spotlights wild ingredients like stewed wheat and radish greens and exclusively works with small farms, so the menu often changes to reflect seasonality and local diversity.
(651) 340-3568
470 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55105
Mississippi: Pulito Osteria
One of the best date nights we've had was at Jackson's Pulito Osteria, a Michelin-recommended restaurant where chef Chaz Lindsay fuses Italian flavors with Southern influences. The dining room is light and inviting, with novel dishes like burrata with peaches and hazelnut salsa macha, perfectly cooked scallops with brown butter and capers, and Nilla Wafer tiramisu.
(601) 914-9696
800 Manship St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202
Missouri: Jalea Peruvian Bistro
Dinner at Jalea Peruvian Bistro is marked by vivid flavors, authentic recipes, and consummate Midwestern hospitality. This comfy, brick-lined eatery in St. Charles is mainly heralded as one of the best places to eat in the area, but customers also agree that the quiet and romantic atmosphere is one of its strongest points. The dishes include ceviche taquitos, seafood paella, and chaufa aeropuerto, a Peruvian fried rice medley with picanha steak, pork belly, and shrimps.
(314) 303-0144
323 N Main St, St Charles, MO 63301
Montana: Blackbird Kitchen
Serving wood-fired pizzas inside the beautiful Bozeman National Bank building, Blackbird Kitchen is the stuff of date night dreams. A James Beard semifinalist in the category of Outstanding Restaurants, the acclaimed eatery offers a rainbow of choices, including vegetarian plates, pastas, and meat options. The pizza section of the menu includes some reliable favorites and several creative pies such as the one with lamb sausage and spinach crema.
(406) 920-1751
140 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Le Bouillon
Romance radiates at Le Bouillon, an industrial yet elegant French restaurant that was a James Beard semifinalist for its wine program. Located in a restored warehouse, there's an air of whimsy at one of Omaha's critically acclaimed restaurants, including everything from the artwork to the thoughtful service. Food echoes those sentiments, with novelties such as caramelized artichoke tarts with basil and escargots and soft-shell crab fries with remoulade.
(402) 502-6816
1017 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: JT's Steakhouse
The steaks at JT's Steakhouse are some of the best I've had, but the love story behind it is where the romance lies. Located inside a vintage casino, which adds authentic Western charm, it's helmed by a husband-wife team who raise their own cattle for their ranch-to-table restaurant. Customers agree about the superlative steaks, lauding the restaurant for its food and value.
(775) 293-3324
805 Great Basin Blvd, Ely, NV 89301
New Hampshire: Stages at One Washington
Located in a historic mill in Dover, Stages at One Washington is a must-visit restaurant where the award-winning chef Evan Hennessey serves anniversary-worthy tasting menus at a six-seat chef's counter, offering a truly unique dining experience. Before dinner, you can relax and have a drink at The Living Room, a cozy cocktail lounge with plush couches that lend a homey ambience.
(603) 842-4077
1 Washington St #325, Dover, NH 03820
New Jersey: Judy & Harry's
Named after the owner's parents, Judy & Harry's is a dual concept in Asbury Park that's operated by life and business partners David Viana and Neilly Robinson (the former was a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic). Judy is a locally loved Italian-inspired restaurant offering date night specialties like steak Florentine for two, while Harry's is perfect for after-dinner drinks.
(732) 795-2582
408 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
New Mexico: Terra
As the sun sets over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, it creates a dramatic backdrop for a meal worth treasuring. We celebrated our honeymoon over dinner at Terra, one of Santa Fe's widely praised restaurants. It's located at the luxe Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, where upscale experience and signature dishes that combine local and international traditions are befitting special occasions.
(505) 946-5800
198 NM-592, Santa Fe, NM 87506
New York: DITONDO
Family-owned DITONDO bridges the atmosphere of a brick-lined classic with upscale dining experience. Built on family values and Italian tradition, it is a beloved local favorite. We had an idyllic date night on the lush courtyard, where service was as warm as the summer breeze, while the parmigiano puffs and the lasagna bolognese completed the whole experience.
No phone
370 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14204
North Carolina: Cúrate Bar de Tapas
As one of Asheville's defining restaurants honored by the James Beard Foundation, the Michelin-recommended Cúrate Bar de Tapas serves perfectly executed small plates in a warm, lofty space. Spanish jamón dangles like edible artwork, while the menu blends Spanish recipes with Appalachian ingredients, creating delicious, visually stunning plates that are meant to be shared.
(828) 239-2946
13 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: Luna Fargo
What started as a coffee shop evolved into a cozy restaurant serving seasonal cuisine. Luna Fargo maintains a quaint coffee shop feel, with just the right moody evening vibes for date nights. This is one of the highly recommended dining destinations in Fargo that was recognized by the James Beard Foundation in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. Here, couples can look for locally sourced plates and show-stopping desserts.
(701) 293-8818
1545 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Wildweed
At Cincinnati's Wildweed, the food is as stunning as the immersive, inventive decor. The husband-and-wife team David and Lydia Jackman own the colorful fine dining spot that has received numerous accolades by the biggest publications, mainly thanks to the inventive dishes like potato gnocchi with walnut-cider emulsion that are as beautiful as the decorative mosaics.
(513) 246-4274
1301 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Oklahoma: FarmBar
Every year, my husband and I drive to Tulsa for date night at FarmBar. Named for the fact that the married owners also have their own farm, it's multi-course dining that feels friendly and fresh — especially when perched at the kitchen counter. It's been nominated for James Beard Awards multiple times, including the award for an Outstanding Restaurant.
(918) 576-6967
1740 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119
Oregon: Terra Mae
On my last trip to Portland, I discovered my latest date night obsession. Fusing flavors from Japan and Portugal, Terra Mae serves items like milk bread buns and linguiça dumplings in an ethereal, chic space. It's a perfect date night spot in Portland, and a favorite among diners and TikTok stars.
(503) 782-1611
1150 NE Alberta St 2nd Floor, Portland, OR 97211
Pennsylvania: Bastia
Located in Philadelphia's boutique Hotel Anna & Bel, where a crackling fireplace sets a romantic mood, Bastia matches Mediterranean decor with dishes such as skate cheeks with heirloom polenta and swordfish brochettes with walnut pesto. Media outlets praise the dishes and call Bastia one of the best new places in the U.S., and the candle-lit setting makes it ideal for an intimate date night.
(267) 465-5321
1401 E Susquehanna Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Rhode Island: Bellini
If you can't jet off to Venice for date night, Providence is your next best bet. Bellini, from the same family that operates Harry's Bar in Venice, offers a transportive dining experience with decadent decor, shareable pastas, and peach-perfect bellinis. It's commonly featured on Providence's must-visit lists, and critics hail its food, vibe, and energy.
www.bellinirestaurant.com/providence
(401) 331-4050
50 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Circa 1886
Located inside the carriage house of the Wentworth Mansion, Circa 1886 is an award-winning restaurant and one of the most romantic special occasion destinations in Charleston. Tasting menus and a la carte dishes include date night-worthy caviar with cauliflower mousse, crab zeppole, and peach soufflé.
(843) 853-7828
149 Wentworth St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Skogen Kitchen
You can feel the love at Skogen Kitchen, an intimate, cottage-like Custer restaurant where a husband-wife team serves globally inspired dishes like shishito peppers with dashi crema and braised short ribs with ratatouille. The place has been recognized by James Beard, but more than that, couples will appreciate the impeccable dishes, attentive service, and cozy atmosphere.
(605) 673-2241
29 N 5th St, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: International Market
James Beard-nominated chef Arnold Myint's parents ran the original International Market in Nashville. Together with his sister, he revived the restaurant in 2021 as a love letter to his Thai roots. A Michelin-recommended family restaurant, this is a colorful, authentic, and personal location where couples can taste the heritage in dishes like red curry seafood fritters and Thai fried chicken.
(615) 297-4453
2013 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212
Texas: Baso
There's something both sexy and almost primeval about the wood-fired, Basque-like cooking at Houston's Michelin-recommended Baso. The chefs were James Beard semifinalists nominated for the title of Emerging Chef, which is not surprising as the menus feature bold dishes like porgie (aka sea bream) with anchovy pil pil (a Basque sauce with olive oil and garlic), and smoked elk heart with sunflower seeds and yuzu.
(979) 349-9051
633 W 19th St # A, Houston, TX 77008
Utah: Rouser
The food is as striking as the architecture at Rouser, a charcoal-fired restaurant transforming Salt Lake City's dining scene. Located in the Asher Adams Hotel, in the former Union Pacific Depot, the captivating restaurant serves flame-kissed dishes – like Parker House rolls with ash butter, and lamb shank with smoked tzatziki — essentially, dishes perfect for date night.
(801) 895-2858
2 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: The Left Bank
Nestled inside the quaint, colonial era Weston hotel and surrounded by lush mountains, The Left Bank is a French-influenced restaurant with an award-winning wine cellar, seafaring artwork, and its own farm. Highlighted in various media outlets, the menus here read like a Parisian date night. Enjoy everything from caviar and steak frites to assorted cheese plates.
www.thewestonvt.com/dining/the-left-bank
(802) 824-5000
630 Main St, Weston, VT 05161
Virginia: L'Opossum
For a whimsical take on one of the world's most romantic cuisines, Richmond's L'Opossum boasts decor as playful as its French menu. Dining in the rich, red-toned restaurant, which was praised as one of the best regional restaurants, couples can share escargots with ham biscuits by candlelight, along with French onion dip and beef "Swellington."
(804) 918-6028
626 China St, Richmond, VA 23220
Washington: Lonely Siren
One of Seattle's best date night spots, Lonely Siren is a Portuguese oasis in Pike Place Market. The plant-filled space features vibrant cocktails alongside quirky bites, including a lustrous, layered take on patatas bravas. Customers rave about its ambience and food, including some of the best seafood in Seattle.
(206) 538-0260
1501 Pike Pl Level 2 #200, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Snallygaster's Cafe & Wine Bar
Featured on America's Best Restaurants, Snallygaster's Cafe and Wine Bar feels like going back in time to an old-timey mercantile. Decked out in timber, antiques, and a bottle shop, the menu spotlights soulful — and shareable — Appalachian food and some familiar pasta dishes, which are all ideal for a cozy and relaxed dinner date.
(304) 707-6129
1102 Washington St, Bolivar, WV 25425
Wisconsin: Five O'Clock Steakhouse
For a classic date night, visit Five O'Clock Steakhouse, an award-winning Milwaukee supper club where couples start dinner over cocktails and relish trays, before they are escorted to the dining room for a feast of filets with butter-sauteed mushrooms, as live jazz plays. Premium experience paired with an excellent wine list makes it ideal for couples.
(414) 342-3553
2416 W State St, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Wyoming: Le Rêve Restaurant & Raw Bar
With a French name that means "the dream", Sheridan's Le Rêve Restaurant & Raw Bar brings the romance with shimmering chandeliers, caviar service, and deconstructed beef Wellington. One of just three AAA Four Diamond restaurants in Wyoming, it was also a James Beard semifinalist for Best New Restaurant.
(307) 306-0505
1 E Alger St, Sheridan, WY 82801
Methodology
The selection of these restaurants was based on customer acclaim and critical praise (from brands like Michelin and the James Beard). Coupled with my own experience as a frequent traveler who has enjoyed date night at most of these restaurants, these destinations showcase the breadth of romantic dining. For some, it's the candlelit ambience, and for others, it's the decadent food and above-and-beyond service. For many, it's all of the above and then some.