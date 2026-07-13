You Don't Have To Wait Until 10:30 AM To Get A Filet-O-Fish At These International Locations

We've all been there, mid-morning at a McDonald's at 10:31 a.m., wondering if they're still serving breakfast or if they've already moved onto the lunch menu. That's because the cut-off time for the breakfast menu varies by location, and getting any McDonald's breakfast item isn't necessarily a sure thing, especially if you're at a location you're not familiar with. However, if you're craving a Filet-O-Fish in the morning — and you're in Asia — have no trepidations about availability because you can get the iconic, tartar sauce-smothered fish and cheese sandwich all day.

Traveling in Japan? Have a Filet-O-Fish as a midnight snack and/or right after you wake up for breakfast. In Hong Kong, the Filet-O-Fish is such a breakfast staple, it's included on the "Morning Value Pick" menu along with a hashbrown and coffee. And in Singapore, the Filet-O-Fish is such a protein-rich way to start the day, they even have the Double Filet-O-Fish on the breakfast menu.