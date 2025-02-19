The Rule Of Thumb You Can't Ignore When Building A Lox Bagel Sandwich

The lox bagel sandwich is the crème de la crème of breakfast sandies. While a classic, greasy bacon, egg, and cheese will satisfy that hangover itch, a sophisticated lox bagel, topped with copious amounts of cured, salty fish, cream cheese, capers, onions, and fresh dill cannot be beaten. While the components of the sandwich typically stay the same, the one thing that you can switch up depending on your preferences, is the bagel base.

If you order a lox bagel at a restaurant or deli, you're usually going to get to choose from some standard options, like a plain, everything, or sesame bagel. The one type (or in this case, group) of bagels that will not (and should not) make an appearance is anything sweet. Leave the blueberry, cinnamon crunch, and chocolate chip bagels for some other time, as they will conflict with the savory and salty toppings and throw a wrench into the overall flavor of this breakfast classic.