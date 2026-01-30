This Old-Fashioned Seafood Breakfast Has All But Disappeared — But It's Not Gone For Good

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Seafood for breakfast? Other old-fashioned breakfast staples like orange marmalade and Grape Nuts have adapted to join the morning meals of the modern age. But, on the whole, the Boomer generation ate a lot of fish growing up – substantially more than contemporary foodies — and today, we're shining the spotlight on poached kippers, a once-popular vintage seafood dish that has quietly vanished from mainstream breakfasts. In fact, many Millennials' closest semblance to familiarity with "kippers" is probably "Kipper the Dog," a late-'90s children's cartoon starring a pup (not a fish) who speaks with a British accent (we digress...).

Poached kippers are an old-school British breakfast icon. Specifically, they hail from Northern England, the Isle of Man between Britain and Ireland, and also have a historically popular following in Scotland, especially during the Edwardian and Victorian eras. Across the pond, kippers remain as popular as American staple meats like sausage or bacon. Although stateside, tinned fish has been having a moment, after all...so kippers, rise up.

Kippers are a type of fatty, cured, cold-smoked herring. Herring is itself associated with the culinary styles of Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Germany, and England, but kippers are a distinctly British institution. Their specific type of curing process ("kippering") is where the fish gets its name. In kippering, fresh herring is butterflied, cleaned, salted, and cold-smoked, creating full-bodied, boldly concentrated flavor. These rich, oily beauties deliver a distinctive, smoky, savory, umami funk on the palate. Texturally, herring's fattiness lends a hearty mouthfeel with luxuriously soft flakiness.