Boomers Ate A Lot Of Fish Growing Up – Why Was It So Popular?

Like any generation, major events and historical transitions in the lives of Baby Boomers have helped shape their ideas, outlooks, and even their palates. As of 2024, Boomers comprise just under 20% of the total U.S. population, according to data analytics firm Statista. As a whole, foodies belonging to the Baby Boomer generation (born from 1946 to 1964) tend to cater their diets toward traditional flavors and protein-forward meals. According to Gordon Food Service, members of this generation are most likely to select familiar beef, pork, and seafood dishes from restaurant menus, and name seafood and fish among their favorite meals to eat on repeat — a preference largely influenced by their diets growing up.

The "Baby Boom" nickname refers to the spike in the American birthrate following World War II. For the many households raising multiple children, this boom necessitated that meals be cheap and easily prepared, which often meant convenience-based ingredients like tinned sardines, canned tuna noodle casserole, and frozen fish sticks. Then-abundant fish gained further popularity as an affordable protein source when meat was rationed in World War II — a period that young people of the Boomer generation experienced during their formative years. Even before their birth, fish fries were gaining popularity among Boomers' parents, as Fish Fry Fridays emerged as a weekly tradition for Catholics during the 1860s.