17 Ways To Have Seafood For Breakfast

Biting into a whole filet of fish before 10 a.m. isn't our idea of a fun time. If you too are at odds with the thought of eating a piece of fish so early in the morning, rest assured that you can always use it as an ingredient or flavoring agent instead. For example, if you're looking to step up your compound butter, try popping open a can of anchovies. Anchovies are notably rich in umami, which means that they can add a level of complexity to your butter that other ingredients can't.

You'll want to first start by mashing up or whipping your butter so that the anchovies can be easily incorporated. You don't need to use a salted butter, either, since the fish and the oil they're canned in should be enough. These tiny fish are also notably quite pungent, so you'll want to start with two filets per stick of butter and then go from there. Once your anchovies are well-mixed into the butter (some small bones are inevitable, since you are using the whole filet), you can set it in the fridge to harden.

Anchovy butter can be used for all hours of the day. But you might want to try a swipe on your English muffin or toast to start.