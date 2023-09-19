Myanmar's Mohinga Is A Cozy Fish Soup Perfect For A Hearty Breakfast

Although pancakes, cereal, and eggs may be the go-to breakfast in the U.S., several Asian cuisines reach for soup instead. Whether it's pho in Vietnam or thin, savory porridge Khao tom in Thailand, there's an undeniable appeal to a liquidy and spicy start to the day.

In Myanmar, the most common breakfast is soup, too — a dish known as mohinga. Made using a catfish base, the food has a complex taste, featuring sweet, sour, salty, and spicy elements. The preparation derives from an extensive array of aromatics like root vegetables, peppers, and spices, bound together with rice flour. Served at street food stalls across the country, it's often topped with eggs and fritters for a satiating start to the day.

One quality is dependable — there's a spicy note to finish — but otherwise, chefs craft regional renditions, reflecting generational techniques and local ingredients. Over the years, mohinga's become one of Myanmar's most infamous culinary creations. Let's dive into the background.