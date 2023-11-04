Rethink Eggs Benedict With Flavorful Tuna Patties As The Base

To jazz up your eggs Benedict even more, incorporate some dill into the patties and spread a little cucumber cream sauce on top before you add your eggs and other toppings. Or to quickly add in a boost of flavor, start with tuna pouches instead of just a plain can of fish. Depending on which brand you choose, these products can come in fun flavors like Mediterranean herbs and spices, applewood smoked tuna, lemon and pepper, jalapeño, sundried tomato and basil, and chipotle. These would all be delicious paired with eggs Benedict, although you may want to pare down the spices in your patty recipe if you go with this option. To match your flavorful tuna, why not also try a flavored Hollandaise sauce with Cajun seasoning or sriracha?

If you'd like a hearty meal, no one's saying you can't also add a toasted English muffin underneath your tuna patty. And although a typical eggs Benedict simply uses Canadian bacon and eggs as toppings, feel free to incorporate anything that complements the taste of your tuna — sliced avocado for jalapeño-flavored fish, for example, or veggies like spinach and tomato if you're using Mediterranean herbs in the patties. With so many combinations to try, you may never go back to tuna-less eggs Benedict ever again.