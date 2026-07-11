7 Costco Myths People Should Stop Believing

If you're the kind of grocery shopper who cares about getting a good deal and/or you like to shop in bulk, then Costco is undoubtedly one of the best grocery stores in the country. It offers some of the lowest prices around, and it's an excellent place to stock up on pantry staples, frozen meals, and plenty of healthy, affordable snacks to help get you through the week. But even if you're someone who frequents Costco on the regular, you probably believe some myths about the big box grocery chain that could ultimately affect how you shop there.

We're here to bust some of the most common Costco myths, so you can get the facts straight. By better understanding what Costco is all about and what you can expect when you shop there, you can better take advantage of your membership — and maybe even get some better deals in the process. These are the Costco myths you should stop believing.