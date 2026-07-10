Here's What Newspaper Grocery Ads Looked Like In The '60s (The Prices Are Jarring)

It is no secret that the cost of groceries has been on the rise. Food price inflation is a major factor alongside influences like tariffs, supply chain problems, and even worsening climate conditions. It makes you want to go back to the good old days, when a few bills and a handful of change could cover your grocery bill (and pennies were still in production).

Back in the 1960s, the median household income in the United States was $5,600 per year, according to the Bureau of the Census. The median home value was $11,900. And college tuition? In 1963, a year at a public university would run you $243.

That sticker shock is just as apparent when you look at prices in the grocery store. How does 17 cents for a can of corn, a porterhouse steak for 85 cents per pound, and 49 cents for 5 pounds of sugar sound? Seems cheap, right, but when you look at inflation, prices weren't always better back then.

They have certainly changed, however. Even the sizes of foods and items advertised are dramatically different today than they were in the 1960s. Oleo was a must-have butter alternative, it wasn't unusual to buy 25 pounds of potatoes, and you could get your ham in a can. Take a look at these vintage grocery store newspaper ads to see what supermarket prices and products were like 60 years ago.