The Old-School Butter Alternative That's Still Semi-Banned In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is so hard core about its dairy that even the most old-school of alternative ingredients went through a long period of being banned. Still self-declared as "America's Dairyland," Wisconsin has a storied history of producing cheese, milk, and butter, and even though California overtook it as the top milk producer in the U.S. in the '90s, the Badger State occupied the number two spot. With that comes a certain defensiveness around the use of dairy in cooking, which is part of the reason margarine is still banned for some uses in Wisconsin to this day.

There were stricter rules completely banning the sale of some margarine in Wisconsin that were repealed in 1967, but there is still a law on the books that makes it illegal for restaurants to give customers margarine unless they specifically ask for it. Margarine may also not be served as a substitute for butter at state institutions. That means schools, prisons, and state-owned hospitals can't give you margarine unless it's deemed medically necessary by a doctor. And this law has some teeth as well. First-time margarine offenders can be fined anywhere from $100 to $500, and multiple-time offenders can actually spend up to a year in prison. Interestingly, Wisconsin didn't used to be alone in having strict laws around margarine. It has just held onto them the longest. An effort to repeal the ban in the state was even defeated in 2011.