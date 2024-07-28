Salad Cream Vs Mayo: What's The Difference?

Can mayo and salad cream be used interchangeably? As with all foodstuffs, it's a matter of preference. The broad answer is yes, but it requires a bit of investigating into the properties of each. Mayo is an old stalwart that brings layers of richness and moisture to the items it is used with. While it provides a bit of zesty bite, the operative flavor is fat, and there is nothing wrong with that.

Salad cream provides richness, yes, but a richness that is tempered with a more pronounced acidic and sweet bite. Fans of Miracle Whip will understand the draw of salad cream as both are creamy with a tanginess that offsets the egg yolks and oil. While this can be off-putting to some, it is a critical element of salad cream's appeal that makes it one of the most divisive — and beloved — condiments. The important thing to remember is that mayo and salad cream are not mutually exclusive; one can respect and enjoy either for their similarities and differences and use them in a variety of ways.

What sets salad cream and mayo apart is the quantity of oil used. Bottled salad cream does contain some oil that aids in the overall emulsification and flavor, but it isn't as prominent as it is in mayo. Mayo brings heft and sumptuous elements to sandwiches and more, but salad cream is a flavor element that must be thoroughly considered.