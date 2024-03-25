Worsening Climate Conditions Could Lead To Food Price Increases

A new study has come out of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany focusing on the impact of global warming on food inflation. The 2024 study, which was published in Communications Earth & Environment, aims to predict the impact of climate change on the price of food in the future. By studying the effects of higher temperatures on food prices in 121 different countries, the researchers strove to offer an estimate of the impact that projected temperature increases would have on food inflation in 2035.

While they didn't go so far as to predict the actual inflation rate, they did assert that the baseline inflation rate hitting food markets in 2035 could be increased by as much as 30% to 50% due to climate conditions. The researchers pointed out that, based on their analysis, countries closer to the equator would be impacted the most by inflationary food prices since they will be the most affected by rising temperatures — but noted that all countries would be affected in some way.

According to their research, while dry heat would play a part in rising food prices, the main culprit would be extreme weather events like excessive rain since these effects on the food supply are more substantial and long-lasting. This matches up with previous research showing the uneven way climate change may affect wheat prices depending on how close to the equator a farm might be. There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to climate change and the researchers considered the impact on food prices to be an understudied section of the field.