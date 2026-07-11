9 Of The Oldest Hot Dog Joints In America
There are a lot of things that separate people, but we can all hopefully agree there's something magical about a hot dog. Simple, straightforward, yet endlessly versatile, hot dogs are the things of summer afternoons and backyard cookouts. And that's true on a global scale: Travel around the world, and you'll find a ton of fascinating variations on the simple hot dog. Still, the U.S. holds its own with some outstanding regional favorites — we're looking at you, our beloved spicy-and-sweet Chicago dog — and it's been that way for a long time.
Head out on a cross-country road trip and you'll find hot dog joints that have been around for more than a century (or close to it). Many are family-owned and have remained the same for generations. Frankly, there's something reassuring about the fact you can walk through the doors of these spots and find the same delicious dogs that were being served in an era long-gone.
We wanted to shine a spotlight on some of these old survivors of the restaurant world. But before we get into it, this comes with a caveat. In order to make this list, a hot dog joint needed to be both old and have stayed in the same location, meaning some older places that have since relocated weren't included (because that old school atmosphere is part of the charm). Here are some of the oldest hot dog restaurants from around the country.
Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
The oldest hot dog stand in the U.S. can be found in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and those who walk in today will find it's pretty much the same vibes it had when it opened back in 1914. The people have changed, sure, but it's still in the hands of the same families that have been invested in the restaurant since the beginning.
This old school favorite has lasted because it's still exactly that: old school. Many of the furnishings and even appliances pre-date the Great Depression, and there's something undeniably wonderful about sharing the experience with generations past and future. That's especially true considering the hot dogs themselves are pretty much the same, too. Expect steamed buns, grilled dogs, hand-chopped onions, and a top-secret Coney sauce that's made the same way it's been made for decades, and is so good that there's about 2,000 dogs sold on an average day.
Lifelong customers confirm the dogs are the ones they remember loving as a child, and that's the kind of thing that makes you believe in real-life magic. It's described as a step back in time in the best way, with the kind of hot dogs that have fans willing to drive hours. That secret sauce still gets rave reviews, while those in-the-know recommend dunking the dogs in some of the top-tier chili. Just don't forget a slice of sugar cream pie.
fortwaynesfamousconeyisland.com
(260) 424-2997
131 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Nathan's Famous (New York, New York)
Nathan's Famous has a ton of locations across the country, but since we're talking about the old timey spots, we're highlighting the restaurant on Surf and Stillwell in Brooklyn. First opened back in 1916, it started with $300 and a bit of counter space. The "Nathan" in the name was Nathan Handwerker, and the hot dog recipe came from his wife, Ida.
It wasn't easy. Handwerker spent years working 18- to 20-hour days, and serving hot dogs was just part of it. He was also credited as being something of a marketing genius, and we see the results of his brilliant ideas today. Legend says that the famous July 4th hot dog eating contest started the same year the stand opened ... but the first official winner wasn't crowned until 1972. Jason Schecter took home a win with 14 dogs, and it's since evolved into a massive annual spectacle. (And yes, Nathan's hot dog eating contest has official rules, including a clause that disqualifies anyone who vomits).
If you visit the iconic location today, you'll find a place that's much bigger than Handwerker's original spot. You'll also find a whole vibe, with visitors loving the waterfront, the weather, and the photo ops. You'll hear many say that it lives up to the hype, serving dogs with an outstanding snap and run by staff who clearly love what they do.
(718) 333-2202
1310 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Rutt's Hut (Clifton, New Jersey)
The New Jersey icon that is Rutt's Hut isn't serving up any ordinary hot dog. The dogs here are deep fried, breaking out their casings and earning them their own unique name: rippers. It's been around since 1928, and decades later, it's known as putting out some of the best hot dogs in the country.
Part of the allure is also the atmosphere, as generations have treasured Rutt's as a family tradition. Dedicated fans return again and again to recapture fond childhood memories from the moment they walk in the door, with dogs that have changed little over the course of decades. That's not all Rutt's is known for, though, and current owners are continuing the tradition of scratch-made rice pudding, top-notch chili, and a house-made relish that's so popular, you'll find Reddit threads dedicated to cracking the recipe.
Regulars say a ripper with that relish is an order that should, under no circumstances, be skipped, while the spicy brown mustard is delish, too. Mozzarella cheese and gravy fries are rave-worthy, and the rice pudding is the perfect end to a perfect meal.
(973) 779-8615
417 River Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014
American Coney Island (Detroit, Michigan)
Nowhere in the U.S. is restaurant competition on full display more than at American Coney Island. This Detroit institution sits right next door to Lafayette Coney Island, and the reason is that siblings will always bicker. Oddly, the fraternal twin hot dog joints were founded so long ago that even determining exact dates gets a little tricky.
Even though American Coney Island says it's the OG and has been in business since it was founded in 1917 — by brothers William and Constantine Keros — you'll also hear claims that Lafayette opened in 1914. Official records, however, suggest that it was Lafayette Coney that was the joint venture founded in 1923, and Constantine only split with American Coney 13 years later. Regardless of what really happened, the two are still operating side-by-side in a testament to fans who are happy to keep the rivalry going by choosing a favorite.
American Coney remains family-owned, and if you're wondering what makes the Detroit Coney dog so unique, it's front and center here. You'll find specially-made dogs slathered with chili that's still made from a secret recipe handed down through the Keros family. Those who call this one the favorite appreciate the seasoned yet not too-spicy chili, heaping helpings of toppings, all-beef dogs cooked to have that perfect snap, and piles of fresh onions. As for the chili cheese fries, they're said to be the best around.
(313) 961-7758
114 W Lafayette, Detroit, MI 48226
Lafayette Coney Island (Detroit, Michigan)
Lafayette Coney Island has just as much street cred as a legit hot dog joint as its neighbor sibling, and you'll likely hear fans of Lafayette lauding this place for staying relatively unchanged over the years. American Coney has gotten some updates and a bit of a makeover, for instance. But while Lafayette gets touted as the more old school of the two, there's a catch: It's no longer family-owned, and is employee-owned instead.
That's not a deal-breaker for the fans who rally behind Lafayette as the superior spot, often celebrating it for not only great hot dogs, but a super-fun staff that weaves their way through a busy restaurant carrying more hot dogs in one trip than anyone might think physically possible. The vibe is one that firmly captures a big-city diner feel, but what about the dogs?
The snap of all-beef dogs is on point, with fans saying that there's something magical and fascinating about watching the well-oiled machine in the kitchen assemble so many dogs so quickly and unerringly. The chili is perfectly spicy, chili cheese fries are a major favorite, and if you happen to get a donut, you're not going to be disappointed.
facebook.com/p/Lafayette-Coney-Island
(313) 964-8198
118 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226
Chris' Hot Dogs (Montgomery, Alabama)
Chris' Hot Dogs has been a Montgomery staple since it opened back in 1917, and it's so popular that it goes through about 10 gallons of the top secret recipe chili sauce every two days. It's filled orders as large as 2,600 hot dogs (for the USS Montgomery), shipped dogs as far away as Australia, and has an incredible history as one of the restaurants that was actively involved in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement. Martin Luther King Jr. was a frequent visitor, and notables like Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, and several presidents — including Franklin Delano Roosevelt — were also customers.
The iconic spot was in the hands of the Katechis family until 2025, though fans say little has changed here. Hot dogs are still outstanding, with wonderfully soft buns, and chili sauce that's delicious. Although it's gotten a makeover, an attention to detail and an eye toward preservation means even the photos are back on the walls in their time-honored places.
The chili here dates back to founder Chris Katechis, and it's earned the loyalty of fans who say it alone is worth driving to the restaurant. It's been that way for years, noted for being a little on the sweet side and complete unique. Slather it on dogs with delightfully dusted fries, and it's an all-around win.
(334) 265-6850
138 Dexter Ace, Montgomery, AL 36104
Pink's (Los Angeles, California)
The roots of Pink's dates back to 1939, when Paul and Betty Pink set up a hot dog cart and started selling. The business was so successful that it eventually grew into a Los Angeles hot spot, and it's been beloved by scores of celebrities. Marlon Brando's favorite late-night hot dog order is still a permanent staple on the Pink's menu, and anyone browsing the photos at Pink's will spot Gwen Stefani, Serena Williams, Oprah, David Hasselhoff, Cindy Crawford, Betty White, William Shatner, and Gloria Estefan ... just to name a few.
This longtime family affair still takes pride in serving high-quality dogs with a ton of super-fun topping options, and things have gotten a little busier. Once a 100-dogs-a-day business, Pink's had sold an estimated 16 million dogs by 2019. And while there's probably going to be a line, it's a line that's not only worth standing in, but one that draws people in from all over.
Consistently recommended as one of the places to go in the city, there's no denying that each and every dog on the menu has its fans. Don't worry if it seems overwhelming. Staff is there to help, but if you don't know what to get, the bacon chili cheese dog is a genuine icon.
(323) 931-4223
708 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Shorty's Famous Hot Dogs (Wake Forest, North Carolina)
Wake Forest has an amazingly old school hot dog joint with a pretty neat history. It opened in 1916, and it wasn't initially a hot dog restaurant ... not exactly. It was a movie theater, and the hot dogs were secondary. The restaurant side has outlasted the cinema side, and this family-owned spot is still serving delicious dogs topped with the same chili that's been a favorite for a long, long time (using a well-kept family secret).
Shorty's has been a century-long part of not only the Wake Forest community, but the experience of going to Wake Forest College. For some, it's the first time getting to try a red hot dog. Others say the chili, onions, and mustard are the way to go. It's definitely been that way for years, so you're likely to hear some customers say that this is a time capsule that's preserved an integral part of their childhood. It's a rarity that parents appreciate, as it's an option to share their own childhood experiences with the next generation — and there's something beautiful about that.
Additionally, one of Shorty's recommendations is a half-lemonade, half-iced tea Arnold Palmer. There's a pretty neat reason for the recommendation: he used to be a frequent customer.
(919) 556-8026
214 S White St, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Coney Island Hot Dogs (Kalamazoo, Michigan)
German immigrants brought hot dogs to the U.S. in the late 19th century, and that means when Coney Island opened its doors in Kalamazoo, hot dogs were still the trendy new thing. While the restaurant dates to 1915, the family that owns it hasn't been around quite as long (only since 1932). It's been a true labor of love, with former owner Frank Adams known to have been in the kitchen making chili until the age of 94. In 2021, it passed to third generation owner Michael Adams, who noted that not only was he only the third person to be told the secret family recipe, but it took him 38 years of work to earn the honor.
Everyone in the community seems to have a story about Coney Island, and it's maintaining that welcoming atmosphere with outstanding customer service that keeps people coming back. Huge portions of fries are a bonus, but it's the Coney dogs that have earned this place fans that have made it a regular stop for decades.
That house-made, top secret chili gets a lot of love from customers, too, while the gyros have proved pretty popular as well. Old school vibes are alive and well here, and anyone who's not in the mood for chili will find the Chicago dogs are highly recommended as well.
(269) 382-0377
266 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007