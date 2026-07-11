9 Of The Oldest Hot Dog Joints In America

There are a lot of things that separate people, but we can all hopefully agree there's something magical about a hot dog. Simple, straightforward, yet endlessly versatile, hot dogs are the things of summer afternoons and backyard cookouts. And that's true on a global scale: Travel around the world, and you'll find a ton of fascinating variations on the simple hot dog. Still, the U.S. holds its own with some outstanding regional favorites — we're looking at you, our beloved spicy-and-sweet Chicago dog — and it's been that way for a long time.

Head out on a cross-country road trip and you'll find hot dog joints that have been around for more than a century (or close to it). Many are family-owned and have remained the same for generations. Frankly, there's something reassuring about the fact you can walk through the doors of these spots and find the same delicious dogs that were being served in an era long-gone.

We wanted to shine a spotlight on some of these old survivors of the restaurant world. But before we get into it, this comes with a caveat. In order to make this list, a hot dog joint needed to be both old and have stayed in the same location, meaning some older places that have since relocated weren't included (because that old school atmosphere is part of the charm). Here are some of the oldest hot dog restaurants from around the country.