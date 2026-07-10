Customers Say These 11 Chain Restaurants Serve High-Quality Fish Sandwiches
There are countless chain restaurant chicken sandwiches to try, and don't even get us started on the excess of chain restaurant burgers crowding the market. But a somewhat less common type of sandwich might just be one of the best. Fish sandwiches — with their ideally soft, flaky interiors and crunchy, breaded exteriors — are one of our favorites, thanks to their delicious combo of textures and relative lightness when compared to other types of sandwiches. However, there are very few chain restaurants where they play a starring role.
But the fish sandwich has been overlooked enough. We're taking a closer look at 11 chain restaurants that customers say have excellent fish sandwiches. We consulted reviews on Reddit, YouTube, and major publications, and selected the fish sandwiches we saw mentioned the most often and that received widespread acclaim from fans. We've covered some cheap, immediately recognizable fast food options, as well as fish sandwiches that come from slightly nicer, sit-down chains.
The next time you're craving a crispy cut of cod or pollock on a bun, these spots are likely to offer just what you're looking for. From cheese and tartar-sauce-laden options to those featuring lighter, fresher ingredients, these are the fish sandwiches customers say offer the highest levels of quality. And if you don't feel like going out? Try making your own fish sandwich at home.
Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich
Of course, Popeyes is a chain that's primarily known for its chicken, as well as its surprisingly strong array of side dishes. But that's not what we're here to talk about. Rather, we want to discuss the chain's Flounder Fish Sandwich. When we taste-tested 10 different fast food fish sandwiches, Popeyes' take on the classic snagged the very top spot of them all. This is partially because it's made with flounder instead of the more commonly seen pollock, and also because its breading features flavorful herbs and seasonings. Even though this is sort of a greasy sandwich, according to our reviewer, that's a good thing in this case (as it is with all of Popeyes' dishes). We even consider it the best seafood item on the menu.
But it's not just Tasting Table that loves this item. Customers online also say that this is a delicious sandwich, with one Redditor specifically pointing out the pickles and tartar sauce that adorn this dish. Another said it was their favorite fish sandwich from any national chain, and several others agree. Some say that you should be on the lookout for the spicy version specifically. The next time you're at Popeyes, you might want to skip the chicken entirely and opt for this fishy favorite instead. However, like many of the fish sandwiches on this list, Popeyes' fish sandwich is generally only available around Lent.
Church's Texas Chicken's Fish Sandwich
Popeyes' fish sandwich isn't the only Tasting Table fish sandwich that got some love. Church's Texas Chicken's fish sandwich snagged our No. 2 spot, and for good reason. The reviewer first pointed out how much tartar sauce is on this sandwich — if you're a fan of the creamy condiment, then you're absolutely going to want to give this sandwich a try. Our reviewer also appreciated how the sandwich comes with the ideal amount of panko breading, giving it a nice crisp without it being too greasy for its own good.
On a thread about which chains have the best fish sandwiches, a few people agreed that Church's fish sandwich absolutely delivered. Others took to YouTube to make their very own taste-test and review videos. A food reviewer on the platform praised this sandwich's tartar sauce and went on to say that this sandwich has just a touch of sweetness to it, which adds balance to the dish. They then mentioned that they got a nice crisp on their sandwich, which only enhances those surprisingly complex flavors. Still another YouTuber found that the sandwich, which also comes with pickle chips, was crispy and well-seasoned, which is essentially exactly what we're looking for in a good fish sandwich.
Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich
In a Reddit thread querying users about the best chain restaurant fish sandwich, there was one restaurant name that kept coming up time and time again: Culver's. One commenter said that this sandwich is spectacular. Now, they even order it more than the chain's burgers. Another said that it blows all other fish sandwiches out of the water — though we're not sure if the pun is intended. That's pretty high praise considering just how many chain restaurant fish sandwiches are out there. A poster on another thread shared a similar sentiment, saying that the sandwich ruled the fast food fish sandwich universe. Yet another Redditor compared the sandwich to those from other behemoths like McDonald's, saying that it beat out the competition.
This fish sandwich doesn't come with the usual toppings. Instead, it offers lettuce and shredded cheddar on a buttered and toasted hoagie roll, along with the expected tartar sauce. Perhaps that's why still another commenter on that first post simply said that this sandwich is "pretty bangin'," which seems an accurate enough description to us. And when you catch a glimpse of just how crispy the breading on this fish sandwich looks, you'll probably understand why it's a favorite without even having to taste it for yourself.
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
If there's one famous chain restaurant fish sandwich out there, it has to be McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. What you might not know about the sandwich is the fact that it was the first item ever added to the original menu, and at the time in 1965, it was the only non-burger option available from the fast food chain. At that point, it sold for only 29 cents.
Unfortunately, these days, you're going to pay a bit more for a Filet-O-Fish, but it's worth it if you love that classic combo of crispy fish patty, tartar sauce, and just slightly melted cheese. But there's an idea out there that the Filet-O-Fish isn't a particularly popular menu item. A Redditor posted about the sandwich, claiming that the idea that they actually enjoyed this sandwich was a hot take. But a surprising number of commenters agreed with them, indicating that this chain restaurant fish sandwich may be deemed higher-quality than it may seem. The main complaints on this thread are not about the actual flavor of the sandwich, either — mostly just the price.
On another Reddit thread, a poster questions whether the Filet-O-Fish is one of the best fast food menu items of all time (not just a fish sandwich, but a menu item, period). A commenter agrees, saying it's been the best thing on McDonald's menu for years at this point.
Burger King Big Fish
Sure, Burger King is a chain predictably known for its burgers, but that doesn't mean they're all the chain does well. In fact, the chain's Big Fish is one of the best-quality fish sandwiches on the chain restaurant market, according to many customers. This sandwich is made with panko-breaded Alaskan pollock with a tartar sauce that has a nice sweetness to it. It's also served with lettuce and pickles, and it all comes on a potato bun for an extra decadent texture. While it wasn't the most-mentioned chain on this Reddit thread of the best chain restaurant fish sandwiches, Burger King is still mentioned as having an incredible fish sandwich. Three people on the thread agreed that this is a quality option.
Another Redditor compared this fish sandwich to McDonald's, saying that Burger King's take on the dish is much better. For this customer, one of the sandwich's selling points is the fact that it's not absolutely doused in sauce, which certainly isn't the case for a lot of the fish sandwiches on this list. One Reddit commenter gave this sandwich a 9 out of 10 rating, and another said it's one of their favorite items on the entire BK menu, a sentiment shared by a commenter on another thread.
Long John Silver's Fish Sandwich
Now, it shouldn't come as a particularly big surprise that Long John Silver's has landed on this menu. After all, this is a chain that's specifically focused on fried seafood — a speciality it does well. But the chain's fish sandwich is a particularly beloved item, according to customers. It's a simple sandwich, with a battered Alaskan pollock dressed with tartar sauce and finished off with pickles for added acidity. The bun is nice and soft to contrast with the crispiness of the fish.
A few months ago, at the time of writing, a Redditor decided to dine at Long John Silver's, a restaurant they'd only been to a couple of times in their life. Despite their apparent lack of familiarity with the brand, they raved about this fish sandwich, writing that it was the best they'd had in years and might even be the best fish sandwich out there, period. On another Reddit thread about the best chain restaurant fish sandwiches, one commenter had similarly high praise for LJS' version of the dish. And a well-known food publication even deemed this the best fast food fish sandwich. Sounds like it might be time to hit up your local Long John Silver's the next time you get a craving for a particularly good fish sandwich from a seafood chain.
Arby's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich
Arby's is another chain that seems to roll out its limited-time fish sandwiches right when the Lenten season rolls around, so unfortunately, you won't be able to snag yourself an Arby's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich all the time. But when it is on the menu, you're in for a serious treat. This is a fish sandwich that really packs on the toppings, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and tartar sauce all adding flavor to the equation. The most important element of this sandwich is arguably the bun, though, which is a King's Hawaiian bun for an interesting, sweet touch.
Although you might not expect a place that specializes in roast beef to do a fish sandwich so well, this Arby's selection is actually pretty popular with customers. A Redditor responded to a thread about chain restaurant fish sandwiches with a vote for Arby's, saying that their fish sandwich is great. A commenter on another thread resorted to an expletive to describe just how good this sandwich tastes, while another complimented the sandwich for actually having a decent portion of fish. At a time when chain restaurant serving sizes seem to be shrinking, that large size is a huge selling point. So, no, Arby's isn't just about roast beef — it's apparently a seasonal seafood spot, too.
Captain D's Giant Fish Sandwich
You're craving a fish sandwich, but you're really, really hungry. You need a sandwich that's going to deliver more than a sliver of fish on a bun. When you're looking for both size and taste, you might want to head to Captain D's to try the chain's Giant Fish Sandwich. The focus of this sandwich is the fish, of course, but the crispness of shredded lettuce and the tangy sweetness of tartar sauce bring it all together in the tastiest of ways. It makes sense, then, that a Redditor who ranked a long list of fish sandwiches would choose this Captain D's selection as their No. 1. They cited the sandwich's simplicity and praised how hot and fresh it was when they tasted it.
On a different thread, another agrees, claiming this seafood spot has the best chain restaurant fish sandwich of them all. And still another poster confirms that this sandwich really is massive. This user said that they can usually eat two sandwiches in one sitting, but they really struggled through two of these. They also cited the crispness of the fish and the quality of the bun for the overall deliciousness of the dish.
Red Lobster Crunch-Fried Flounder Sandwich
It's not just fast food and fast casual chains that manage to do fish sandwiches well. If you're looking for more of a sit-down chain restaurant fish sandwich experience, you can always head to Red Lobster to try the Crunch-Fried Flounder Sandwich. This sandwich is fresher than most out there, with fresh veg to complement the crispness of the fish. It's all served on a brioche bun to keep everything together. One fish sandwich reviewer said that this was a fancier fish option and said it was almost the best sandwich of all they had tried.
Another reviewer took to TikTok to discuss the sandwich. They said that it offers a good value, but that it's sort of messy — so make sure to have plenty of napkins on hand when you dig in. They also mentioned how well the fish was cooked, saying that it was both tender and flaky, although they weren't huge fans of how much coleslaw was on the sandwich. Next time you're at Red Lobster, you can feel free to skip the lobster entirely and give this unexpected offering a try.
Whataburger Whatacatch Sandwich
When Lent rolls around, a lot of people are looking for meat alternatives, and that's just what Whataburger promises with its seasonal Whatacatch Sandwich. This sandwich has the same structure as so many others: the breaded and fried Alaskan pollock, the lettuce and tomato topping, and the creamy tartar sauce to give it just enough "glue" so it all stays together. It's perfect for those who are looking for a fresher set of toppings on their fish sandwich.
A Reddit user went to the r/Whataburger subreddit to write a formal letter to the fast food chain, proclaiming their love for this sandwich. They begged those in power to make the sandwich a year-round offering instead of limiting it to the spring. And another Redditor on a totally different thread also requested that this sandwich be made available all year long, praising how tasty the batter is.
One more user questioned when the sandwich would be leaving the menu, also lamenting that it was only available for a small portion of the year. It seems like it's a particularly popular option among those who don't eat beef or chicken, so maybe, someday, Whataburger will acquiesce and offer it year-round. Until then, though, the Lenten season is when you should venture to Whataburger for this celebrated fish sandwich.
Bojangles' Bojangler Fish Sandwich
Bojangles is the place to go when you're craving Southern-style fast food, and it just happens to offer one of the best fish sandwiches in the business. It's called the Bojangler Fish Sandwich, and it's an offering that comes around every spring during Lent. In 2025, it was released for the first time in a deluxe version, which comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and Bo sauce for a unique take on the classic tartar. The reason one specific Redditor likes this sandwich is that the batter is so flavorful. A batter can totally make or break a fish sandwich, so this is a major selling point. But the fish itself is arguably the more important part, and another Redditor says that the fish quality is higher at Bojangles than at McDonald's.
In another thread of a ranking of fish sandwiches, a commenter advised readers not to miss out on this sandwich. They say it's incredibly good and that it just tastes like fried fish with Bojangles classic seasoning mix providing the flavor. So, if you're already a big fan of Bojangles' other offerings, this fish sandwich might be worth seeking out next Lent.
Methodology
I consulted Reddit threads, fish sandwich rankings, and reviews on food publication websites, TikTok, and YouTube to get a good sense of what customers were saying about different chain restaurant fish sandwiches. The restaurants with several positive reviews from various sources landed on this list. All of these fish sandwiches are loved by customers for different reasons, but all listed here seem to have loyal online fan bases.