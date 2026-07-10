Customers Say These 11 Chain Restaurants Serve High-Quality Fish Sandwiches

There are countless chain restaurant chicken sandwiches to try, and don't even get us started on the excess of chain restaurant burgers crowding the market. But a somewhat less common type of sandwich might just be one of the best. Fish sandwiches — with their ideally soft, flaky interiors and crunchy, breaded exteriors — are one of our favorites, thanks to their delicious combo of textures and relative lightness when compared to other types of sandwiches. However, there are very few chain restaurants where they play a starring role.

But the fish sandwich has been overlooked enough. We're taking a closer look at 11 chain restaurants that customers say have excellent fish sandwiches. We consulted reviews on Reddit, YouTube, and major publications, and selected the fish sandwiches we saw mentioned the most often and that received widespread acclaim from fans. We've covered some cheap, immediately recognizable fast food options, as well as fish sandwiches that come from slightly nicer, sit-down chains.

The next time you're craving a crispy cut of cod or pollock on a bun, these spots are likely to offer just what you're looking for. From cheese and tartar-sauce-laden options to those featuring lighter, fresher ingredients, these are the fish sandwiches customers say offer the highest levels of quality. And if you don't feel like going out? Try making your own fish sandwich at home.