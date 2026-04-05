The Best Popeyes Seafood Item On The Menu Is A Tried-And-True Classic

Popeyes is a brand built on Louisiana excellence. Oftentimes, that's reflected through the chain's signature fried chicken, all dolled up in bold Cajun flavors. When you want something a little different, simply switch over to its seafood dishes and find yourself once again flooded with amazing options. Every Popeyes seafood item has something to offer, chief among them is the Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich. Deemed as "the most interesting, the most flavorful, and the most versatile menu item," this sandwich's number one spot on Tasting Table's ranking is a no-brainer.

If you love Popeyes' classic sandwiches, you will surely like this white fish rendition. The Alaskan Flounder Filet, with its mild, pleasant sweetness, is a league of its own. The flaky, tender meat is marinated with Louisiana herbs, no different from the way Popeyes' fried chicken is prepared before it hits the fryer. The exterior is breaded and laced with Southern spices, creating pure golden, crispy perfection when deep-fried. This juxtaposition is a stand-out for our reviewer, made all the more delightful by the tartar sauce's tangy creaminess. Of course, for those who prefer a subtle heat, the spicy spread is still an option.

While the fish filet is the highlight, it's also worth mentioning that this sandwich's remaining components are just as stellar. Cured pickles bring that classic briny pop of flavor in each bite, building right into the tartar sauce's own tangy undertone. Meanwhile, the brioche buns, toasted and buttery, make a perfect vessel for this combination of fillings.