The Best Popeyes Seafood Item On The Menu Is A Tried-And-True Classic
Popeyes is a brand built on Louisiana excellence. Oftentimes, that's reflected through the chain's signature fried chicken, all dolled up in bold Cajun flavors. When you want something a little different, simply switch over to its seafood dishes and find yourself once again flooded with amazing options. Every Popeyes seafood item has something to offer, chief among them is the Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich. Deemed as "the most interesting, the most flavorful, and the most versatile menu item," this sandwich's number one spot on Tasting Table's ranking is a no-brainer.
If you love Popeyes' classic sandwiches, you will surely like this white fish rendition. The Alaskan Flounder Filet, with its mild, pleasant sweetness, is a league of its own. The flaky, tender meat is marinated with Louisiana herbs, no different from the way Popeyes' fried chicken is prepared before it hits the fryer. The exterior is breaded and laced with Southern spices, creating pure golden, crispy perfection when deep-fried. This juxtaposition is a stand-out for our reviewer, made all the more delightful by the tartar sauce's tangy creaminess. Of course, for those who prefer a subtle heat, the spicy spread is still an option.
While the fish filet is the highlight, it's also worth mentioning that this sandwich's remaining components are just as stellar. Cured pickles bring that classic briny pop of flavor in each bite, building right into the tartar sauce's own tangy undertone. Meanwhile, the brioche buns, toasted and buttery, make a perfect vessel for this combination of fillings.
A favorite since its debut in 2021
Having been around for only five years, it's surprising how much of a fan-favorite Popeyes' Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich has become. It not only tops Tasting Table's ranking of fast food sandwiches, but also comes first for customers, who have a lot of good things to say about the sandwich on social media.
Crunchy fish, loaded sauce, soft bread, and thick pickles, every single component of this sandwich checks all of Instagram user @eatdrinkbemandy's boxes. On TikTok, food reviewer how.kev.eats is thoroughly impressed with this fish sandwich and its "super crispy" filet. Over at Reddit, compliments have been pouring in for this sandwich year after year. In the subreddit r/fastfood, one commenter wrote: "This is the best fish sandwich in all of fast food," upon news of its limited return to the menu. In another post, a user also labeled it as a game-changer, exclaiming, "My taste buds were going wild!"
Still, this sandwich can't please everyone. For TikTok user theangelfoodie, the flounder taste seems to be overly fishy, not even salvageable with the tartar sauce pairing. Quality inconsistency also seems to be an issue, as some Reddit comments also find the sandwich to be dry and hard — a far cry from other positive reviews across the board.