How Popeyes' Fried Chicken Is Prepared Before It Hits The Fryer

If you've long been a fan of Popeye's over other fried chicken chains like KFC and Church's, you might prefer it for its bold flavor, which comes from its distinctive Cajun seasoning, the perfectly crispy breading, and the high-quality, fresh chicken it uses. Popeye's is known for having some of the best chicken items on its menu, and that could come down to how its fried chicken is prepared before it even hits the fryer. Each piece of chicken is marinated for at least 12 hours in the brand's signature Louisiana seasonings.

Marinating meat before cooking it results in tender, flavorful, and juicy chicken. You don't really need to marinate meat for 24 hours, and keeping it in a marinade for longer than that could even be unsafe. According to Popeye's, though, there's no need to marinate anything for anywhere close to that long. 12 hours is the perfect amount of time to let the meat fully absorb its seasonings and become deliciously flavorful.

Marinades that include a combination of oils and acids can break down the proteins and muscle fibers in the chicken, helping prevent stringy, tough pieces of meat. This also helps the meat retain its natural juices while frying. The marinating process is especially important for chicken breasts, which can tend to be on the drier side after frying. A flavorful marinade can also penetrate the surface of the chicken, infusing the meat with robust spices and seasonings. After marinating the chicken, it is hand-battered, breaded, and fried to order. This results in chicken with an extra crispy exterior and a juicy, flavorful interior.