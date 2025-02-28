Marinate Chicken The Right Way By Avoiding These 10 Mistakes

Chicken is a staple protein in many kitchens, and as much as we use it, it's not known for having a big flavor on its own. It's more like a blank canvas that takes on the taste of whatever you cook it with. How can you turn your bland chicken into a tasty dish you'll enjoy? Enter marinades. Marinating can increase flavor and tenderize chicken, turning a basic protein into an exceptional dish. Giving your chicken a bath in a delicious blend of herbs, spices, oils, and other ingredients will produce chicken that's moist, tender, and full of flavor.

You can mix up an easy chicken marinade in minutes with a handful of ingredients you likely already have in your pantry or fridge. Whether your taste buds are in the mood for something spicy, smoky, or citrusy, there's a marinade recipe for you. You can even repurpose your favorite salad dressings as marinades. If you're not already marinating your chicken in ranch dressing, you should be! As simple as marinades are to put together, there are some mistakes everyone makes when marinating chicken. Here's how to avoid them and get your marinade right every time.