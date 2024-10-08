For The Absolute Best Marinated Chicken, Keep It Quick And Simple

Marinating chicken is the ideal technique to give any cut of this poultry a boost in flavor, make it tender, and help keep the meat moist. There are many marinade recipes for chicken depending on what taste you're aiming to serve for your meal. But no matter what herbs and oils you typically like to combine into a chicken marinade, sometimes it's best to stick it to the basics. That's the case with the go-to chicken marinade for Michael Lomonaco, a chef at Porter House in New York City, who shared his expertise on the matter.

"When I make lemon and garlic chicken, I marinate the chicken parts, dark and white meat, with slices of fresh lemon and chopped garlic, white wine, and salt and pepper for 2-3 hours before cooking," Lomonaco says. "A winner every time." The lemon juice will pass on fresh flavor, but the acidity will also help tenderize the chicken. Garlic is always a nice touch and the salt and pepper will enhance all of the flavors. Meanwhile, the wine will also help tenderize the meat and give it flavor. Not in the know on wine? Here's our guide to the best wines to use in marinades for steak, chicken, and pork to help.