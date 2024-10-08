For The Absolute Best Marinated Chicken, Keep It Quick And Simple
Marinating chicken is the ideal technique to give any cut of this poultry a boost in flavor, make it tender, and help keep the meat moist. There are many marinade recipes for chicken depending on what taste you're aiming to serve for your meal. But no matter what herbs and oils you typically like to combine into a chicken marinade, sometimes it's best to stick it to the basics. That's the case with the go-to chicken marinade for Michael Lomonaco, a chef at Porter House in New York City, who shared his expertise on the matter.
"When I make lemon and garlic chicken, I marinate the chicken parts, dark and white meat, with slices of fresh lemon and chopped garlic, white wine, and salt and pepper for 2-3 hours before cooking," Lomonaco says. "A winner every time." The lemon juice will pass on fresh flavor, but the acidity will also help tenderize the chicken. Garlic is always a nice touch and the salt and pepper will enhance all of the flavors. Meanwhile, the wine will also help tenderize the meat and give it flavor. Not in the know on wine? Here's our guide to the best wines to use in marinades for steak, chicken, and pork to help.
The best ratios and recipes for a quick-and-easy chicken marinade
If you want to use a marinade similar to Michael Lomonaco's go-to blend, here's the basic guidance for a cup, or about four servings. Use ¼ cup of wine, about two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, two cloves of garlic, and a teaspoon of salt. You'll also want a neutral oil to emulsify the ingredients. Other options include herbs for more fresh flavor, brown sugar, white sugar, or honey for a touch of sweetness to cut through the acidity, and other spices like cayenne pepper or chili powder to add more heat. Experiment with the marinade as long as you have the core ingredients to tenderize the meat.
Of course, we have some recipes for your marinating consideration too. For starters, there's our expertly marinated baked chicken recipe that can be applied to any cut of chicken. The actual marinade has olive oil, lemon juice, whole-grain mustard, garlic, thyme, and a few spices. And if you prefer a more elevated take, try our tahini-marinated Mediterranean grilled chicken recipe with a blend of tahini, lemon juice and zest, yogurt, garlic, and spices like sumac and paprika that still keeps it relatively quick with a 20-minute cooking time.