The Biggest Change Outback Steakhouse Customers Have Noticed Over The Years

When discretionary budgets tighten, many omnivorous gourmands turn to steakhouse chains for a budget-friendly steak dinner alternative on weekends. For some, that means sitting down at Outback Steakhouse. Here at Tasting Table, we've praised Outback for its perfectly-cooked prime rib and Victoria's Filet Mignon, the best steak on the menu. Alas, while foodies can still find a top-notch steak at this chain restaurant, there's a good chance that it might be smaller than the last time they visited (and, subsequently, not as good of a deal). According to guests, the dreaded tide of shrinkflation has hit Outback, and portion sizes are majorly dwindling.

Shrinkflation has been happening for longer than you might think. These criticisms have gone as far back as 2014, when a post in the online forum Blu-ray asks, "Anyone notice that Outback Steakhouse's portions are getting significantly smaller?" A 2017 Tripadvisor reviewer agrees, "I was very surprised this evening that just about every portion I have enjoyed in the past has now shrunk in size, some by over 50%!" The poster cites a tiny Bloomin' Onion — a far cry from the mammoth blossoms to which fans are accustomed — and a steak and lobster meal that cost just $14.95, but the steak was "literally the size and shape of a candy bar!" when it arrived.

Apparently, the issue hasn't abated with time. A Reddit thread posted one year ago shares the same frustration: "It has been a few months since we've last been to the Outback Steakhouse and I got the Chicken on the Barbie meal and unlike previous visits the 2 pieces of chicken were much smaller and the baked potato was not the usual large size."