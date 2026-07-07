The Biggest Change Outback Steakhouse Customers Have Noticed Over The Years
When discretionary budgets tighten, many omnivorous gourmands turn to steakhouse chains for a budget-friendly steak dinner alternative on weekends. For some, that means sitting down at Outback Steakhouse. Here at Tasting Table, we've praised Outback for its perfectly-cooked prime rib and Victoria's Filet Mignon, the best steak on the menu. Alas, while foodies can still find a top-notch steak at this chain restaurant, there's a good chance that it might be smaller than the last time they visited (and, subsequently, not as good of a deal). According to guests, the dreaded tide of shrinkflation has hit Outback, and portion sizes are majorly dwindling.
Shrinkflation has been happening for longer than you might think. These criticisms have gone as far back as 2014, when a post in the online forum Blu-ray asks, "Anyone notice that Outback Steakhouse's portions are getting significantly smaller?" A 2017 Tripadvisor reviewer agrees, "I was very surprised this evening that just about every portion I have enjoyed in the past has now shrunk in size, some by over 50%!" The poster cites a tiny Bloomin' Onion — a far cry from the mammoth blossoms to which fans are accustomed — and a steak and lobster meal that cost just $14.95, but the steak was "literally the size and shape of a candy bar!" when it arrived.
Apparently, the issue hasn't abated with time. A Reddit thread posted one year ago shares the same frustration: "It has been a few months since we've last been to the Outback Steakhouse and I got the Chicken on the Barbie meal and unlike previous visits the 2 pieces of chicken were much smaller and the baked potato was not the usual large size."
Shrinking portions might be impacting brand loyalty
Another post shares a photo of a sad, half-empty takeout box of an apparent entree from Outback — a handful of fries and one small piece of chicken for $15. Commenters are in disbelief, writing, "I want to believe you ate some of this first because that is a totally ridiculous portion," and "What is this? This looks like an almost fully eaten entree that has been boxed up to go." Elsewhere on social media, a Facebook post expounds that Outback's side salads seemed to have shrunk, as well.
At least for now, it does not appear that Outback has officially responded to these claims or made any statement indicating remediation. However, along with its portion sizes, the steakhouse chain itself is shrinking, too. Last October, parent company Bloomin' Brands shuttered 21 restaurant locations, which included Outback, Bonefish Grill, and Carrabba's Italian Grill (per Finance Buzz). While it's unclear exactly how many of those closures were Outbacks specifically, the trend doesn't bode well for this chain's future in light of the onslaught of portion-related criticisms, which can damage brand loyalty.
One Reddit commenter quips that Outback's shrinking portions might be "Signs of a dying franchise." There are currently 665 Outback Steakhouse locations in the US (per data analytics firm ScrapeHero). During its heyday, the chain (which first opened in March 1988) saw the opening of 36 new locations in 1992 alone, passing the 100-restaurant mark in 1993 and adding 68 new Outbacks in 1994. Now, it seems the trajectory is somewhat reversing. Time will tell whether this once-affordable brand can reclaim its former glory, or at least its former dinner sizes.