7 Chain Restaurants With The Best Steak, According To Professional Chefs

There's nothing better than getting all gussied up and heading to a top notch steakhouse for an exquisite filet. But every so often we want something a little more down to earth. A more casual place where it doesn't really matter what you wear and the menu includes seafood, salads, and of course a steak or two. Sometimes all we want is a chain.

A place whose name we recognize immediately that has cache, guarantees a decent meal, and knows how exactly how to prepare a steak. There's just one problem: with so many steakhouse chains out there, how do we choose? How do we know if this well known restaurant really does serve the best ribeye? Well, to answer those questions, we asked the experts.

We spoke with several culinary professionals: Jason Dady (a San Antonio pitmaster behind Range, Two Bros. BBQ Market, and Lil' Bros BBQ Shack), Ed Cotton (the head chef at Jack & Charlie's No. 118), and Kevin Meehan (of Kali). Each works with steak daily, and they were nice enough to give us their favorite chain restaurants for steak. These are the places they head to at the end of a long shift, when they're craving red meat. And if these shops rank high enough to entice the chefs who cook beef over a hot flame all day, you know these chains make a good steak.