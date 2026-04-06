The Upscale Chain With A French Dip Sandwich So Good It 'Haunts' David Chang

Stepping into a chain restaurant, diners may come to expect a certain uniform way of doing things — a predictable menu, familiar-looking ambiance, and routine service. Not all chains subscribe to this way of doing business, and Chef David Chang has taken notice. Momofuku's Chang told Bon Appétit, "French dip. That's all anyone needs to know. It haunts me," when asked about Hillstone restaurant. The article went on to describe a "textbook perfect" sandwich layered with carefully sliced in-house-roasted prime rib and served with a rich au jus recipe.

Hillstone has challenged the assumption that a chain restaurant means boring, and its upscale, consistent dining experience has been widely noted across locations, particularly when it comes to the French dip. It is a menu item that has attracted a committed fan base, with customers gushing about the sandwich online. "This is a heavenly sandwich second only to a perfect pastrami on rye. Everything from the roll to the meat to the au jus is amazing," wrote a fan on Facebook. "The French dip sandwich from Hillstone is a life-changing experience," agreed another visitor on Instagram.