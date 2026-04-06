The Upscale Chain With A French Dip Sandwich So Good It 'Haunts' David Chang
Stepping into a chain restaurant, diners may come to expect a certain uniform way of doing things — a predictable menu, familiar-looking ambiance, and routine service. Not all chains subscribe to this way of doing business, and Chef David Chang has taken notice. Momofuku's Chang told Bon Appétit, "French dip. That's all anyone needs to know. It haunts me," when asked about Hillstone restaurant. The article went on to describe a "textbook perfect" sandwich layered with carefully sliced in-house-roasted prime rib and served with a rich au jus recipe.
Hillstone has challenged the assumption that a chain restaurant means boring, and its upscale, consistent dining experience has been widely noted across locations, particularly when it comes to the French dip. It is a menu item that has attracted a committed fan base, with customers gushing about the sandwich online. "This is a heavenly sandwich second only to a perfect pastrami on rye. Everything from the roll to the meat to the au jus is amazing," wrote a fan on Facebook. "The French dip sandwich from Hillstone is a life-changing experience," agreed another visitor on Instagram.
A sandwich that leaves a lasting impression
Hillstone's French dip sandwich includes thinly sliced prime rib packed into a toasted French roll. Customers can choose from french fries, coleslaw, or tabbouleh to accompany their order, which is priced at around $33 at the New York City location. "The shoestring fries are the cherry on top of this perfect meal," advised a customer on Instagram, who also emphasized saving room for warm apple cobbler for dessert.
With 10 locations across the country, Hillstone restaurants offer dishes made from local ingredients and curated art collections for guests to admire. Bread used to make the French dip sandwich is baked each morning onsite, and fries are cooked to order from potatoes sliced during operating hours. A dedicated copper pot is used to salt hot fries to ensure consistency with every bite. Creamy mayo is slathered onto the buttery bread, and some visitors have enjoyed horseradish sauce for an extra kick to their dish. These kinds of details help make Hillstone's French dip unforgettable in the hearts and stomachs of diners, chefs, and everyday guests alike.