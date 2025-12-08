The Simple Step That Will Make Your Homemade Pastrami Sandwich Taste Like It Came From A Deli

Rye is the traditional choice for pastrami, and it's been the prime pick for most Jewish delis since the sandwich became popular in New York during the late 1800s. This is mainly because rye bread has been entangled with Jewish heritage for generations. Known for its health benefits and stable shelf life, it was a staple food for Eastern Europeans who brought it to the U.S. in a wave of immigration around the 19th century.

On top of tradition, homemade rye bread also pairs well with pastrami. The tangy flavor cuts through the rich, fatty meat, and the seeds add a welcome crunch that amplifies the texture. Many people like to butter the slices on their exterior and toast them on a skillet or griddle, but the toaster works fine too. The meat is typically heated separately — either wrapped and steamed quickly in the oven, or tossed in a skillet for just a minute or two — before the sandwich is built.

If you don't have rye, sourdough is also a good choice. Pumpernickel will work well, too. Otherwise, opt for a good wheat bread with nutty undertones or anything with seeds. Even ciabatta can work, especially for something like a chopped cheese-style pastrami sandwich. At the end of the day it really is all about the meat, and as long as that bread has a little crunch from toasting, it should make for a delicious meal.