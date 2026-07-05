5 Best New Fast Food Chicken Items In 2026

Burgers often dominate the fast food landscape, but let's not forget about chicken. From the classic McDonald's McChicken to the KFC Double Down to Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupa, nearly every major fast food chain has introduced memorable chicken items. That trend continued in 2026 with the introduction of a handful of new ones.

There are endless ways that chicken could be prepared and put on a menu. Nuggets, strips, and wings are all popular, plus regular or spicy versions of each. That doesn't even get into all the sauces that work with chicken, turning a normal chicken sandwich or wrap into an Asian, BBQ, or Southwest version. But the thing is, not every chicken dish is going to be a winner.

Tasting Table recently ranked every chicken item from McDonald's and every chicken item from Burger King. There were some real standouts and a few flops on both menus. That's why fast food places have to keep introducing new items. In 2026, multiple chains brought brand new chicken dishes to the table, and there were five that really stood out from the rest.