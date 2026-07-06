4 Costco Bakery Items You Need To Refrigerate And 5 You Don't

When it comes to bulk grocery shopping, Costco is the place to go, but the warehouse is also home to an excellent bakery section. There are so many different items worth buying from Costco's bakery, including everything from the variety of store-baked cookies (which our taster tried and ranked) to breads, bagels, and pastries galore. Of course, in true Costco style, these items usually come in bulk, meaning you're purchasing an entire, several-pound cake rather than just a single slice.

If you're living in a small household, there may be tons of leftovers — and where there are leftovers, there is the age-old question: Should this be refrigerated, or can it live on the kitchen counter? Fortunately for you, we've created a handy guide to denote which of Costco's most popular bakery items should be refrigerated and which ones are safe to leave on the counter. While this list is not exhaustive, as Costco sells plenty of bakery items, we included some of the biggest hits it has to offer. As always prices may vary based on location.