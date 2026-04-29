7 Facts Only Insiders Know About Costco's Bakery

Costco has earned itself many loyal fans for a variety of reasons. Some love Kirkland Signature's everyday essentials specifically, while others are fans of the membership chain's competitive prices. But one of the store's biggest claims to fame is its bakery. It makes many of its offerings from scratch, and we even think it's home to the best store-bought pound cake. If you have a Costco membership yourself, chances are you've spent a decent amount of time in the bakery section, perhaps wondering whether you can justify buying that entire box of cookies (yes, you can).

But even if you're at Costco on the reg, there's probably a lot you don't know about the chain grocery store's bakery. We've done some digging to get the info you need to tackle the bakery section the next time you're at Costco — and you might just learn some fun facts in the process. Whether you're shopping for a cake, want to snag a loaf of bread, or even if you're in the market for some giant sprinkle cupcakes, learning more about Costco's bakery will guarantee a more delicious grocery run.