The Kirkland Everyday Essentials That Outperform Name Brands, According To Reddit
With such a fervent fan base, Costco's customers verge on a cultlike following. Similarly, Reddit users frequently flock to the forum-based website to share their passionate opinions about everything under the sun. Pairing these two together, it's easy to see why the Costco sub-forum on Reddit is as active as ever. The wide variety of in-house Kirkland Signature brand products from Costco provides customers with a typically cheaper and generic-style dupe of many popular name-brand items. As far as Costco-shopping Redditors are concerned, the top three Kirkland products that are more preferable than their name-brand counterparts include trash bags, plastic wrap, and paper towels.
Stocking up on these household essentials doesn't have to break the bank when purchasing the Kirkland versions. Between the massive quantities at warehouse prices and the durability of these household must-haves, Redditors praise the products for their reliability and accessibility. Particularly with the holiday season — but, truly, for any time of year — it's important to have these staples on-hand at all times.
While many of the best Kirkland Signature products that make a Costco membership worth it are perishable goods that must be consumed fairly quickly, the biggest advantage of buying trash bags, plastic wrap, and paper towels is that they don't "go bad" as long as you have a place to put them. For those able to buy in bulk and properly store these goods, Costco's Kirkland offerings are a gift that keeps giving.
Trash bags
Though it might seem humorous that one of the products Costco customers can't stop raving about is a package of trash bags, the reflections from Redditors are illuminating. More than a mere liner for your waste receptacle, the 200-count of Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-gallon kitchen trash bags is truly a triumph. Per Reddit comments, "A box lasts forever, Ive never had a bag bust and they've helped me move about a million times!"
Some users are quick to point out that this praise is specific to the Kirkland Signature trash bags that are unscented. Whereas the unscented Flex-Tech bags are a thing of beauty, other Redditors note that, "scented trash bags are a particular type of wretched..." The reality of preparing anything in the kitchen is that trash, inevitably, happens, and having a dependable disposable bag is of the utmost importance to keep your home tidy.
More comments on the Costco website echo positive Reddit reviews. Such reviews as, "Trash bags are flexible and do not tear easily. Have been buying them for awhile now and they have been very consistent in quality. Will purchase again," and, "These are good quality trash bags, they hold a lot of items and they are durable," certainly solidify this Kirkland Signature product as a necessity next time you're shopping at Costco for home goods.
Plastic Wrap
Having a reliable roll of plastic wrap that will keep your food well stored and sealed is an absolute necessity. The package looks like a cross between a few popular name brands, but, per Reddit, it beats out all the rest by virtue of quality and quantity. Priced around $14.99 for a two-count of rolls that each amount to over 750 square feet, the Kirkland Signature Stretch-Tite Plastic Food Wrap is listed on the Costco website at $0.01/per square foot, which is quite the bargain.
Per Reddit, the Kirkland-branded roll of plastic wrap far exceeds its brand-name competitors. Comments call it, "hands down the easiest to handle and strong to boot." Others note, "I bought a new roll after about 12 years. It's so good." While some complain of accidentally cutting their hand on the "teeth" of the box, others point out that "it has a little slider that does the cutting for you."
Even reviews on the Costco website bolster this positive sentiment. Some call it the "best out of anything else in the marketplace," while others mention, "we have purchased Kirkland's plastic wrap for several years. It is long-lasting, seals well, and we love the sliding cutter." One of the most important points made in these reviews is that the wrap does not easily tangle like other brands, with comments including, "best I've ever used. No struggle with overlapping mess."
Paper towels
Paper towels are the cornerstone of any well-stocked kitchen. When selecting the right roll of paper towels for your kitchen, choosing the Kirkland Signature brand is your best bet, and Reddit certainly knows why. At less than $25 for 12 individually-wrapped rolls of 160 sheets of 2-ply paper towels, these far surpass Bounty and other name brands in Redditors' estimations.
Reddit comments stating "the Kirkland paper towels are so much better [than Bounty]" and "I won't buy anything else," definitely hold these bargain-priced paper goods in high regard. Further comments on the differences between Kirkland Signature and Bounty paper towels note, "I like how dry and absorbent they are. They are very tightly wound on the roll and the towel is much more dense with material. Bounty rolls feel like a lot of air."
High-quality paper towels do more than just keep your kitchen clean. With proper storage, these Kirkland Signature rolls can be kept and used for a long time. Costco website reviews state, "my life was a mess with puddles everywhere until I found these," and, "it's our 'go to' paper towel. Priced well; very durable and absorbent." While some critique the individual plastic wrapping, it's worth noting that this makes them excellent for taking on-the-go to picnics, tailgates, and more.