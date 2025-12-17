The Kirkland Everyday Essentials That Outperform Name Brands, According To Reddit

With such a fervent fan base, Costco's customers verge on a cultlike following. Similarly, Reddit users frequently flock to the forum-based website to share their passionate opinions about everything under the sun. Pairing these two together, it's easy to see why the Costco sub-forum on Reddit is as active as ever. The wide variety of in-house Kirkland Signature brand products from Costco provides customers with a typically cheaper and generic-style dupe of many popular name-brand items. As far as Costco-shopping Redditors are concerned, the top three Kirkland products that are more preferable than their name-brand counterparts include trash bags, plastic wrap, and paper towels.

Stocking up on these household essentials doesn't have to break the bank when purchasing the Kirkland versions. Between the massive quantities at warehouse prices and the durability of these household must-haves, Redditors praise the products for their reliability and accessibility. Particularly with the holiday season — but, truly, for any time of year — it's important to have these staples on-hand at all times.

While many of the best Kirkland Signature products that make a Costco membership worth it are perishable goods that must be consumed fairly quickly, the biggest advantage of buying trash bags, plastic wrap, and paper towels is that they don't "go bad" as long as you have a place to put them. For those able to buy in bulk and properly store these goods, Costco's Kirkland offerings are a gift that keeps giving.