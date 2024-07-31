Giant Sprinkle Cupcakes Have Been Spotted At Costco, And Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic

Costco's bakery is a beloved feature among diehard fans, consistently delivering fresh, jumbo-sized baked goods. Even the size of the chain's "mini cakes" surpasses that of traditional cupcakes. In fact, the latest addition to Costco's lineup is sold as cupcakes, but these are giant cupcakes, complete with thick frosting and colorful sprinkles. They feature white cake with either white or chocolate buttercream and are sold in packs of six — and they might be an old favorite. Commenters on Instagram are feeling nostalgic, with many recalling enjoying similar cupcakes as kids. Some remember seeing them in the early 2000s, and others mentioned them being great for birthday parties.

This summer, Costco has introduced several new bakery items, including fruity new muffin flavors and cream cheese and berry Danishes, making it an exciting season in the bakery department. While these giant sprinkle cupcakes have just recently been spotted, it's hard to say when they'll be available at individual warehouses or how long they will stay in stock. Priced at $7.99 in some regions, this cost may vary depending on location. This return of the beloved giant cupcakes is a testament to Costco's commitment to offering crowd-pleasing treats that keep customers coming back for more.