Costco's New Danishes Are A 2-For-1 Treat That Fans Can't Wait To Try

Costco's bakery is known for offering delicious pastries, cakes, and breads in iconic flavors and huge sizes. The warehouse store recently launched two new flavors of their beloved muffins, and now it looks like we might be getting a new Danish flavor as well. A Costco shopper on Reddit spied a mixed berry and cheese flavor that appears to be part of the lineup that lets you pick two packs in a variety of flavors. Currently, fans can grab cream cheese, almond, or cherry , which are under the store's signature Kirkland brand. This new type appears to be a mashup of a berry mixture with the current cream cheese style, making it a two-for-one treat that is sure to be a hit.

Costco has done the same combo before, the mixed berry and cream cheese pastry, and a packaged berry cheese Danish is available from the Bon Appetit brand that Costco carries. However, this newest baked good is a sister flavor to the Kirkland Danish lineup available in the bakery section. So far there are no other reports of this new Danish, so it's hard to say when this will be more widely available. However, like the other flavors, this will likely be delicious and freeze well, so keep an eye on your local Costco bakery if you want to try it.