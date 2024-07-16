Costco's New Danishes Are A 2-For-1 Treat That Fans Can't Wait To Try
Costco's bakery is known for offering delicious pastries, cakes, and breads in iconic flavors and huge sizes. The warehouse store recently launched two new flavors of their beloved muffins, and now it looks like we might be getting a new Danish flavor as well. A Costco shopper on Reddit spied a mixed berry and cheese flavor that appears to be part of the lineup that lets you pick two packs in a variety of flavors. Currently, fans can grab cream cheese, almond, or cherry , which are under the store's signature Kirkland brand. This new type appears to be a mashup of a berry mixture with the current cream cheese style, making it a two-for-one treat that is sure to be a hit.
Costco has done the same combo before, the mixed berry and cream cheese pastry, and a packaged berry cheese Danish is available from the Bon Appetit brand that Costco carries. However, this newest baked good is a sister flavor to the Kirkland Danish lineup available in the bakery section. So far there are no other reports of this new Danish, so it's hard to say when this will be more widely available. However, like the other flavors, this will likely be delicious and freeze well, so keep an eye on your local Costco bakery if you want to try it.
Are Costco Danishes worth the price?
Even though the chain's Danishes are reportedly not one of the treats made from scratch in-store, they are still popular pastries that many fans can't get enough of. There have been a few different flavors introduced at various times, but the current selection — almond, cheese, and cherry — has been the standard for a few years. Like other popular Costco baked goods, including muffins, pies, and sheet cakes, consistency and value are appreciated by shoppers. While some members dislike the price structure that requires them to get two packs of Danishes, others point out that the price comes out to under two dollars per (large) Danish. Plus, because they freeze well, even individuals or small families can enjoy them without worrying that they'll go bad.
Overall, these Costco bakery items seem to be worth it for those who enjoy a sweet breakfast. We placed the almond Danish in the middle of our ranking of 15 Costco bakery items, appreciating the subtle sweetness and the pastry's crispness. This along with the other flavors have their fair share of critics, but plenty praise the different fillings. The new addition of mixed berry and cream cheese seems to be speaking directly to those who found the cheese version disappointing, as suggestions for improving it include topping it with jam or fresh fruit. We'll have to wait to see the verdict from shoppers who have a chance to try them, but odds are good they will be well-liked.