The Best Store-Bought Pound Cake Comes From A Beloved Grocery Chain's Bakery

You may think there's nothing more comforting than a slice of homemade pound cake topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream, but actually, there is: A slice of store-bought pound cake that tastes homemade but requires absolutely zero baking. Certain brands might fail to hit the spot, but there's one we'll keep coming back to, again and again — and no, it's not Sara Lee. Costco's Kirkland bakery makes our absolute favorite store-bought pound cake, and it's not one you'll want to sleep on.

In our store-bought pound cake ranking, we named the Kirkland Signature All-Butter Pound Cake as the winner. It ranked so high for a couple of reasons, but first of all, for its incredibly good value. It's a 32-ounce loaf, which is pretty hefty — especially when compared with runner-up Sara Lee's 13-ounce loaf — and costs just $6.99 at our writer's local Costco. Second, it's got ingredients that won't make you cringe: Just butter, sugar, flour, eggs, and a bit of natural and artificial flavoring that reportedly don't negatively impact the cake's taste.

Lastly, and most importantly, Kirkland's pound cake checks all the boxes when it comes to flavor and texture. It's simultaneously dense and tender, moist, and it has an easy-to-slice crumb, making it a perfect and simple afternoon snack. It's a bakery-style pound cake with a homemade flavor. What's not to love about that?