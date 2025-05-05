These Tips Are Your Key To Bakery-Style Pound Cake From A Box

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rarely can any dessert compete with a professionally-made pound cake. The moist, fluffy treat always tastes best when obtained from a bakery, but it's not impossible to recreate that same quality at home — even with store-bought cake mix. We went to an expert to get the best tips for turning your boxed cake mix into a bakery-worthy pound cake.

Pound cakes always deserve high-quality ingredients, but for Sandy Folsom, School Director of the Wilton Sweet Studio, how you use the ingredients is what matters. The studio has a three-day baking class that will teach you how to make the perfect pound cake and more, but if you can't attend the course, Folsom offers great methods for elevating the treat at home. "When it comes time to add your eggs, make sure to do so one at a time and beat really well in between so they get fully incorporated into the butter and sugar," she advises.

The lecithin in eggs helps provide the batter with structure, but the ingredient also contains water, which can make the batter uneven and lumpy. Gradually adding in the eggs and mixing after each one ensures everything is dispersed evenly, leading to a well-emulsified batter and rich cake. "Stop and scrape down the bowl as needed," Folsom adds. "Perfect mixing makes the perfect pound cake." Also, make sure you aren't using cold eggs when baking, since they won't emulsify properly, making the batter difficult to mix.