8 Store-Bought Pound Cakes, Ranked From Worst To Best

When I was in culinary school, one of the very first cakes my fellow chefs-in-training and I made was pound cake — and we made it over and over and over again. Why? It's a true classic, built on the fundamentals of the creaming method, and mastering it teaches you so much about proper cake-making technique. I never minded the repetition — pound cake is delicious, and I still think it's the bomb.

I've used pound cake for everything from plated restaurant desserts to bakery sales when I owned my shop. It's the perfect base for showcasing seasonal fruit and sauces, and even now, when I host dinner parties, it makes frequent appearances as an effortless, crowd-pleasing dessert.

My mom, though a very good baker, was more of a store-bought pound cake loyalist. A hostess through and through, she kept it on hand for easy entertaining. Her brand of choice? Sara Lee. My brand of choice, though, is homemade. Still, I've always wondered how the store-bought versions really stack up. So, when the chance came to taste and rank them, I couldn't pass it up. Here are my findings based on taste and texture.