Layer Pound Cake With Your Favorite Ice Cream For An Easy Yet Luxurious Dessert

Pound cake is undeniably a delicious dessert, but if you were to name one negative aspect of it, you could say it's a bit too simple. While simply delicious desserts are just what you're looking for sometimes, other times you may want something with a bit more of a complex flavor profile.

The perfect way to make pound cake a bit more interesting? Make it a layered ice cream cake. This may sound like a daunting task, but it's actually quite simple. All you have to do is make a classic pound cake, as you normally would, and let it cool. Then, carefully slice it into three horizontal parts. Start by putting the bottom layer into the pan, then top it with a layer of ice cream. Place the second piece of cake atop the ice cream, then add the next layer of ice cream on top of that. Finally, place the final piece of cake on top. Wrap the entire cake in plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for about four hours. Once the time is up, the tasty dessert is ready to serve.

Now that you know the basics of how to make the layered ice cream pound cake come together, you get to think about which ice cream flavors you want to use.