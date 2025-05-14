The Worst Store-Bought White Bread Comes From A Pricey Fast Food Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

White bread often gets a bad rap for being boring. If you're ranking all the best kinds of bread, varieties like sourdough, Hawaiian, and pumpernickel are bound to steal the flavor spotlight. But white bread's appeal is in fact its neutrality. It's a real workhorse: You need bread to make any of the tastiest sandwich recipes, and white bread allows the focus to fall on whatever ingredients you're putting between its slices. However, you still want good white bread. Neutral doesn't equate to invisible or unimportant. Texture and, yes, some flavor are still vital to the good bread experience, and the right balance of airy fluff, tender chew, crispy crust, and carby character isn't always easy to nail. So, we ranked white bread brands from worst to best to help your next grocery store pick. What brand promises to be the most delicious blank canvas, and which should you avoid?

The answer to the latter question is Panera Bread Country White bread. It took the worst slot on our list. This was unexpected: The brand has "bread" in its name, and "Panera" is Latin for "bread basket." The chain actually started as The St. Louis Bread Company bakery in 1987, and its menus are known today for items like bread-bowl soups and sourdough melts. So what went wrong with Panera's packaged bread? The slices are thin and barely big enough to hold a sandwich's fixings. The texture is dense, and the flavor is totally absent.