Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Chain Has The Best Croissants?

Short of flying across the Atlantic to visit an authentic Parisian bakery, Costco and Sam's Club offer a satisfying croissant experience — and it doesn't hurt that they're dirt cheap. But which croissant is better from these two warehouse chains? If you polled enough people on whether Costco or Sam's Club has the better bakery, you'd be convinced that either does it best, but ultimately, there's one that gets rave reviews consistently, and another whose quality may be slipping.

While there are nearly 9,000 five-star reviews for Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants, recent Reddit threads suggest they just don't hit the same anymore. After switching vendors, bakery employees have noticed the croissants are "rock hard and much less buttery," and even seem smaller than before, according to one Reddit thread. "Baker associate here. I tried the new croissants. I think they are doughy, dry, not buttery, and tough," says one Redditor. Still, there are plenty of recent five-star reviews claiming these croissant are delicious and a great value.

Costco croissants, on the other hand, have converted even self-proclaimed croissant experts into believers. "Wow! Absolutely delicious. Wonderfully flaky," states the "Croissant Guy" on Reddit. "I​​'ve been eating those suckers for YEARS. Costco sure has the recipe down," says another Redditor. "Croissants [from Costco] are legit and dangerous," says one Reddit poster after having a "life changing breakfast experience." It's safe to say, these reactions are reason enough to give them a try.