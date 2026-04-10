Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Chain Has The Best Croissants?
Short of flying across the Atlantic to visit an authentic Parisian bakery, Costco and Sam's Club offer a satisfying croissant experience — and it doesn't hurt that they're dirt cheap. But which croissant is better from these two warehouse chains? If you polled enough people on whether Costco or Sam's Club has the better bakery, you'd be convinced that either does it best, but ultimately, there's one that gets rave reviews consistently, and another whose quality may be slipping.
While there are nearly 9,000 five-star reviews for Member's Mark All Butter Sandwich Croissants, recent Reddit threads suggest they just don't hit the same anymore. After switching vendors, bakery employees have noticed the croissants are "rock hard and much less buttery," and even seem smaller than before, according to one Reddit thread. "Baker associate here. I tried the new croissants. I think they are doughy, dry, not buttery, and tough," says one Redditor. Still, there are plenty of recent five-star reviews claiming these croissant are delicious and a great value.
Costco croissants, on the other hand, have converted even self-proclaimed croissant experts into believers. "Wow! Absolutely delicious. Wonderfully flaky," states the "Croissant Guy" on Reddit. "I've been eating those suckers for YEARS. Costco sure has the recipe down," says another Redditor. "Croissants [from Costco] are legit and dangerous," says one Reddit poster after having a "life changing breakfast experience." It's safe to say, these reactions are reason enough to give them a try.
What makes Costco croissants better
So, why do Costco croissants taste better than Sam's Club, and why did we include them in our selection of 10 Costco bakery items to buy and 5 you can skip? One of the main reasons why they have so many fans is that they are made with only butter, instead of oil alternatives. Sam's Club croissants list "soybean and/or canola oil" among the ingredients. This all-butter formula gives Costco croissants an unmistakably rich, airy, and soft mouthfeel that feels more expensive than it is.
As far as value goes, Costco versions is slightly more expensive at $0.56 per croissant, compared to $0.46 for Sam's Club croissants. In terms of calories, they're both about the same, though Member's Mark croissants are 20 calories higher at 320 calories. For many, the flavor and richness may be enough to compensate for the slightly higher price.
That said, some shoppers do have complaints about Costco croissants, like how quickly they expire, leading to waste. "I dislike how they are so soft. There's no flake or texture like a traditional croissant," one Redditor notes. Still, while they may not be straight out of a boulangerie, they stand out among warehouse stores — and even some standalone bakeries.
How to make the most of Costco croissants
Costco croissants are considered top-tier by both croissant snobs and casual fans, and many shoppers have shared tips for getting the best experience. While these baked goods are a fan-favorite, one downside is that they spoil so fast, mainly due to the fact that Costco famously doesn't use preservatives. However, many claim that these croissants freeze surprisingly well. If you don't have a big household or prefer to save some for later, it's easy enough to store in a resealable bag for later.
One of the best ways to enjoy them is to reheat them in the oven when you're ready to eat. If it's summer, or you just don't want to turn the oven on, many suggest going the toaster oven or air fryer route for a decadent experience. Just five to seven minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit is enough to revive them and give you with a great start to your morning.
Don't have enough freezer space? No problem. There's no need for croissants to go to waste. Several Costco shoppers rave about making bread pudding using croissants. Or you can make the viral croissant cookie mashup by stuffing day-old or stale croissants with your favorite cookie dough. These crookies can range from earthy flavors like matcha and ube to classics like chocolate chip or rich, fudgy brownie batter. The possibilities are endless.