What It Was Like To Shop At The First Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is more than a grocery store; it's a cultural icon. In fact, if you head overseas, you might see someone who has never been to a Trader Joe's, or even stepped foot in the U.S., sporting a Trader Joe's tote bag — simply because it's fashionable. That's how much of a reach the grocery store has, which is impressive, considering it doesn't have any stores outside of the U.S. Heck, it hasn't even expanded to every state yet.

Domestically, too, Trader Joe's has a cool factor. It's fun, it's creative, it's whimsical, and, of course, it has a great selection of interesting products. All of this is by design. The very first store was carefully moulded into a destination, as well as a retailer, and laid the blueprint for the popular chain we see today.

The very first Trader Joe's is still open, but if you're intrigued to know what it was like decades ago, when the Trader Joe's journey was just beginning, you've come to the right place. Here's what it was like to shop at the very first Trader Joe's, with tiki-everything, cheap wine, French cheese, and so much more.