8 Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Snacks That Were Sadly Discontinued

Trader Joe's is known for two things: reasonable prices and its plethora of snacks. If you hit up TJ's for your regular grocery haul, you'll find all the pantry staples you rely on week after week. But you're more than likely to leave with a cart full of frozen food, desserts, and other goodies you don't really need, but that were all too good to pass up.

With everything from popular staples like Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups to unique twists like Organic Cacio e Pepe Puffs, Trader Joe's is a true innovator of snacks. The grocery chain introduces new products all the time, which means there's always something different to try.

However, not all of those treats stand the test of time. Trader Joe's has been known to pull products from its shelves for a number of reasons. Some are seasonal or limited-time only, while others are simply removed because they're not selling well enough. Here are eight discontinued Trader Joe's snacks that shoppers miss.