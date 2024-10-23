The Best Trader Joe's Tea Helps With Restless Nights
Trader Joe's is a favorite grocery chain because of its unique offerings, high standards of quality, and low prices. From seasonal snacks, desserts, and frozen meals to store-exclusive favorites like salsa and hummus, Trader Joe's has you covered with great food at great prices. But beyond its selection of multiple different flavors of popcorn or unique cheeses, it also offers a significant number of teas to choose from. Herbal teas, black teas, and green teas are stocked on the store's shelves; the variety can make it hard to pick which one to add to your cart. We ranked 16 Trader Joe's tea options so that you don't miss out on any hidden gems, and out of all of them, the Well Rested Herbal Tea blend was our favorite.
This caffeine-free tea blend is designed to be enjoyed in the evenings, as the name would suggest, but we'd sip on it at any time of day — the flavor is that good. Chamomile, spearmint, lemongrass, tilia flower, peppermint, passionflower, blackberry leaf, orange blossom, Hawthorn berry, and rose petal teas combine to form this soothing, sweet and fruity yet minty and refreshing blend.
What we loved about this herbal blend
While many Trader Joe's teas are one- or two-noted, the blend of botanicals in the Well Rested tea creates a diverse, deep flavor. The flavors of chamomile and mint carry the tea, but you get subtle hints of each and every other ingredient. The notes of fruit added to the chamomile tea and mint tea make for a perfectly balanced blend. Customers like the pleasant flavor and the relaxing vibe of a brewed cup.
Of course, the effects of this tea will be different for everyone; you may or may not notice a difference in your sleep. There are potential health benefits to drinking peppermint tea after dinner, and chamomile tea has long been used for its calming properties, so one thing is for sure: It can't hurt to try a cup of this tea before bed. Whether or not you wake up well-rested, it's sure to at least bring you a bit of joy and satisfaction at the end of your day. Another plus? If you don't live near a Trader Joe's, you can still get your hands on its Well Rested Herbal Tea online.