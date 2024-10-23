The Best Trader Joe's Tea Helps With Restless Nights

Trader Joe's is a favorite grocery chain because of its unique offerings, high standards of quality, and low prices. From seasonal snacks, desserts, and frozen meals to store-exclusive favorites like salsa and hummus, Trader Joe's has you covered with great food at great prices. But beyond its selection of multiple different flavors of popcorn or unique cheeses, it also offers a significant number of teas to choose from. Herbal teas, black teas, and green teas are stocked on the store's shelves; the variety can make it hard to pick which one to add to your cart. We ranked 16 Trader Joe's tea options so that you don't miss out on any hidden gems, and out of all of them, the Well Rested Herbal Tea blend was our favorite.

This caffeine-free tea blend is designed to be enjoyed in the evenings, as the name would suggest, but we'd sip on it at any time of day — the flavor is that good. Chamomile, spearmint, lemongrass, tilia flower, peppermint, passionflower, blackberry leaf, orange blossom, Hawthorn berry, and rose petal teas combine to form this soothing, sweet and fruity yet minty and refreshing blend.