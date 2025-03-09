Skip This Popcorn Flavor When Shopping For Snacks At Trader Joe's

Salty, crunchy, and packed full of fiber and antioxidants, popcorn is the ultimate snack. And, luckily for Trader Joe's shoppers, the retailer sells plenty of delicious options. Our experts at Tasting Table did the hard work for you, testing seven Trader Joe's bagged popcorn flavors and ranking them from worst to best. There were a few standout winners, but there were also some clear losers — namely, the extremely disappointing organic popcorn with organic extra-virgin olive oil.

Sprinkled with a little salt and flavored with extra-virgin olive oil, we had high expectations for this popcorn but were pretty disappointed. It wasn't inedible, but it tasted bland and flavorless. We kept searching for the hints of oil, but they just weren't there. There were a few redeeming qualities: It's organic, and the texture was good, but that doesn't make up for the taste. It's not bad popcorn, but it's a forgettable option from a store known for having some of the absolute best snacks.