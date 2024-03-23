The Rise And Fall Of Tapioca Pudding

Have you ever wondered what happened to tapioca pudding? It falls into a category of foods that used to be in demand that nobody eats anymore, like gelatin salad, turtle soup, and meatloaf. If you're young, the chances are you haven't ever tasted (or perhaps even heard of) tapioca pudding, as it fell out of vogue some time ago.

Other generations may remember being served this dessert during school lunches or at relatives' houses. Perhaps you despised the meal and would worm your way out of eating it, or maybe you were one of the few who enjoyed the polarizing dish. Either way, this is the perfect chance to learn more about the long history of tapioca pudding, from its origins in South America, transportation by colonial traders, its eventual place on our dinner tables — and finally, its unceremonious disappearance.

We'll delve into possible reasons tapioca pudding became popular with the masses, whether it ever truly deserved its relegation to the sidelines, and if a comeback for the creamy dessert is on the horizon. In short, we're investigating the rise and fall of tapioca pudding — pun intended — and we want you to be the Watson to our Holmes as we unravel the mystery.