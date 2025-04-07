Here's Where You Can Find The Original Trader Joe's Location

Home to a myriad of cult-favorite products, mini insulated tote bags that sell out in an instant, and a supersized selection of frozen items that can't be beat, Trader Joe's is a longtime favorite of shoppers looking for quality food at a reasonable price. With more than 600 U.S. stores, California boasts the highest number of Trader Joe's locations, and with good reason; it all started there. Yes, there was a real Trader Joe, and he started the very first TJ's in the Golden State, specifically in the fair city of Pasadena.

In 1967, the very first Trader Joe's opened its doors on Arroyo Parkway, where it has remained to this day. While some might consider the storefront to be on the smaller side, there is much to be said about its mightiness, serving as a testament to the success that has followed in the decades since. If you are ever in Los Angeles and looking to see living history in action, don't forget to pay a visit to the original Trader Joe's in Pasadena.