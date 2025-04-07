Here's Where You Can Find The Original Trader Joe's Location
Home to a myriad of cult-favorite products, mini insulated tote bags that sell out in an instant, and a supersized selection of frozen items that can't be beat, Trader Joe's is a longtime favorite of shoppers looking for quality food at a reasonable price. With more than 600 U.S. stores, California boasts the highest number of Trader Joe's locations, and with good reason; it all started there. Yes, there was a real Trader Joe, and he started the very first TJ's in the Golden State, specifically in the fair city of Pasadena.
In 1967, the very first Trader Joe's opened its doors on Arroyo Parkway, where it has remained to this day. While some might consider the storefront to be on the smaller side, there is much to be said about its mightiness, serving as a testament to the success that has followed in the decades since. If you are ever in Los Angeles and looking to see living history in action, don't forget to pay a visit to the original Trader Joe's in Pasadena.
What makes the Pasadena Trader Joe's so special?
Situated in a prime spot near the California 134, 210, and 710 freeways, shoppers appreciate that the original Trader Joe's store hasn't lost its charm over the years. Despite the fact that TJ's locations now span all across the country, reviewers note that it maintains the welcoming vibe of a local neighborhood grocer. The store also displays infographics detailing the history of Trader Joe's since the beginning, making a visit there more than a mere shopping trip, but an educational one too.
Although the parking lot is considerably small, it certainly doesn't stop customers from all around LA (and even farther) from flocking to visit this landmark spot. It's also worth noting that, in 1967, there were not nearly as many cars on the road as there are now, so it's understandable that the parking may be a little tight. Of course, this location is worth the visit for all the amazing products the store offers, but even more so to catch a glimpse at the simple sign outside that states: "Did you know? This is where it all began. Welcome to the original Trader Joe's. Est. August 25, 1967."