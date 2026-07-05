Cluttered Countertops No More — Repurpose This Ikea Find To Tame Messy Cutting Boards

Cutting boards are essential — in fact, you likely have a handful. Pros color-code cutting boards for meat, fish, veggies, and so on to avoid cross-contamination; it's a wise strategy for anyone to follow at home, too, which means multiple different boards. You might even have a collection of splurge-worthy wooden cutting boards, as they're not only durable, but double as rustic-chic platters for cheese and charcuterie. There's just one problem with a versatile cutting board collection: Where do you keep them all?

Even bigger kitchens can get cluttered with the sheer volume of things we need, and clutter makes it hard to cook, work, and unwind. That's why we're always open to fresh ideas to create more countertop space, and there happens to be a specific storage strategy that's perfect for all those boards. The Variera pot lid organizer is an affordable Ikea solution for countertop clutter. Is it made and labeled as a rack for pot and pan lids? Yes. Is that the extent of its ability? Absolutely not.

The rack is stainless steel and designed in an accordion style so you can adjust it to be shorter or longer. This means you can fit it into any sized space, and that you can keep its pegs closer together so cutting boards remain neatly standing. The pegs also ensure boards are still spaced far enough apart so they're not hitting and damaging one another. Boards remain in a neat line, easy for you to see and grab.