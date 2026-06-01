Ditch The Overflowing Cabinets: A Smarter Way To Store Baking Sheets In A Small Kitchen

How you organize your kitchen directly impacts how productive you are when cooking and baking, and most home chefs have an opinion on how it should be done. It's a given that disorganized cabinets are a major pain point, but it can be hard to figure out a great kitchen organizational system when you're battling with something awkward and clunky, such as baking sheets. This is particularly true in a small kitchen where space is already at a premium, and every cabinet and drawer must be accounted for.

If your oven has a bottom drawer for storage, this is an obvious baking sheet storage solution, but if that drawer is actually a food warmer, it's best to store your baking sheets elsewhere. It's just as common to store your baking sheets in the oven when not in use, but this has plenty of downsides, too. Most notably, it only adds to your counter clutter when you actually need to use the oven.

However, there's a storage spot in even the smallest of kitchens that often goes overlooked. If there's a gap between your stove and the wall or cabinets, this can be an excellent spot to store your baking sheets.