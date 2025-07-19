12 Best Products That Will Make Your Small Kitchen More Functional
While many of us dream of having a large kitchen with more cabinet and countertop space than we know what to do with, that simply isn't always the reality. Instead, we're forced to make the most of a small kitchen. And, while it can be challenging to store everything necessary for cooking or cleaning or to have enough space when prepping food, it doesn't have to be impossible. Finding the right products can have a huge impact on the functionality of your space.
Ahead, we've rounded up a list of some products that could have a transformative impact on your kitchen. These recommendations offer creative solutions to help you maximize the available storage and organization space — or even to create new storage options that didn't exist before. When selecting products to feature in this roundup, we looked at customer reviews to help us choose products that had high ratings and were recommended by real users. We also aimed to select a variety of product types to address storage and organizational needs in different locations within a kitchen, such as under the kitchen sink, inside the cabinet, or even on the side of the refrigerator. If you would like to learn more about the methodology we used, you'll find a more detailed explanation at the end of this piece.
DTUQYX magnetic spice rack
With limited countertop and cabinet space, finding a way to organize your spice rack can be a challenge in a small kitchen. Instead of trying to cram all of those bottles and jars into a corner, where it will be hard to find what you need for a recipe, consider this DTUQYX magnetic spice rack. With it, you can keep all of your seasonings easily accessible on the side of your fridge. Each rack features thick steel frames to keep bottles and jars in place and strong magnets to ensure everything remains stable. This set comes with four racks for holding spices and seasonings (two large and two small), along with a magnetic utensil caddy and a magnetic paper towel holder to help you further maximize the otherwise unused space on the side of your refrigerator.
An overwhelming majority of reviewers have given this magnetic spice rack a 5-star rating. In their write-ups, users praise the overall design of the racks and how much space they help them to save. Many reviewers are also pleased with the quality, noting that they feel well made. They say that the magnets are strong, and most reviewers note that they haven't had any issues with these slipping off their fridge.
Joseph Joseph compact utensil organizer
Consider the Joseph Joseph compact utensil organizer to hold your favorite flatware set without taking up an entire drawer in your kitchen. Unlike other silverware holders that span close to the entire width of a drawer, this model is only a little over 4 inches wide. Its tiered design offers five slots, which can hold a total of 24 pieces of cutlery. Thanks to its slim design, you can more easily store other large cooking or serving utensils in the same drawer — or purchase two of these to hold additional spoons, forks, or knives.
With more than 100,000 customer ratings and a high average star rating, this Joseph Joseph compact utensil organizer is a good product to add to your shopping cart to help increase the functionality of your small kitchen. The layout and storage capacity of the organizer are two of the features that reviewers highlight. They appreciate how much it is able to hold, despite how little space it takes up in their drawers.
Awoke stovetop shelf
The Awoke stovetop shelf will let you turn the top of your range into a convenient storage spot for cooking essentials. The handy shelf uses strong magnets to secure it in place without damaging your range. Once in place, you can put your regularly used seasonings, smaller bottles of cooking oils, and other items in one of the three separate compartments. Not only will this save you precious countertop or cabinet space in your small kitchen, but it will also simplify meal prep since you won't have to search for the salt, pepper, or other seasonings you need to cook your dinner.
Users are overall glad that they decided to give this little shelf a try. Several share that it fits well on their stove, allowing them to transform otherwise wasted space into something much more useful. Many reviewers also comment on the overall sturdiness of the plastic, noting that it feels well-made and stable. However, while some reviewers share that the magnets are very strong, others say that they are not strong enough to keep the organizer securely in place.
Vasagle slim rolling cart
Have you ever noticed that narrow space between your refrigerator and your kitchen cabinets? If your kitchen is like many, then you likely have several inches of wasted space. While that might not sound like a lot of room to do anything with, this Vasagle slim rolling cart might just change your mind. It is only 5.1 inches wide and designed specifically to make the most of such tight spaces. The cart features three lower baskets plus a top shelf, allowing you to use it to store a variety of items, such as bottles of oil, seasonings, baking supplies, cooking utensils, and more. Because it is on wheels, accessing what you need is quick and easy. It even features a side metal handle to help you pull it out or push it back into place. Who knew you could fit so much in such a tight space?
By and large, customers share that this rolling cart is a great addition to their space. They appreciate how much it can hold, despite the slim and compact size. Many reviewers also highlight its looks, saying that it is attractive as well as functional. Unfortunately, a few reviewers shared that they were disappointed with the wheels on the cart, noting that they feel cheaply made.
Depaotlux under-cabinet kitchen utensil hooks (set of 2)
When you have a small kitchen, you need all the tips, tricks, and hacks to organize your cooking utensils. One top suggestion is to make use of the undersides of your kitchen cabinets with some hooks, such as these from Depaotlux. This set of two rotating hooks mounts to the underside of a kitchen cabinet. It comes with an adhesive, so you don't even need to use any screws or worry about leaving holes behind on your cabinets. Each of the two units features six hooks, so you can store up to 12 cooking and serving utensils with this set. With the rotating design, you'll also be able to easily access the specific tool you need to prepare or serve a meal.
Reviewers have a lot of positive things to share about these under-cabinet hooks. One thing that comes up across several reviews is the space-saving design. Customers share that being able to hang utensils on the hooks enables them to reduce clutter in their drawers and on their countertops. Users also note that the hooks are very easy to install. However, a few share that the adhesive pads didn't work to keep their units in place.
Jolensoy tumbler lid organizer
If your tumbler collection has gotten a bit out of control, then you know how difficult it can be to store all of those lids. They don't stack well and are always falling out of your cabinets every time you open the door. Well, say adios to those storage woes with this Jolensoy tumbler lid organizer. It mounts to the underside of a cabinet and offers enough space to hold up to 10 tumbler lids. Each lid holder features iron construction for durability and rust resistance. The edge of the holder is angled up slightly to prevent lids from inadvertently sliding off.
The vast majority of reviewers have given this lid organizer a 4- or 5-star rating. In their write-ups, reviewers share that the organizer works as described, allowing them to store multiple lids without filling up their cabinets or drawers. Many share that they appreciate the space-saving concept and how much it has helped them keep their kitchen organized.
Arstpeoe over-the-sink dish drying rack
Give this Arstpeoe over-the-sink dish drying rack a try if you need more space to dry your dishes than your current set up allows. Its two-tier design takes advantage of the space above the faucet, which otherwise wouldn't be usable. The drying rack features one large cutlery rack, one small cutlery rack, one dish rack, one sponge holder, one knife holder, one cutting board holder, one glass holder, and five hooks. It has a height of 20.5 inches and an adjustable length (between 24.8 and 35.4 inches) to ensure the right fit around your kitchen sink. The dish drying rack features stainless steel construction with a thick coating to add to its overall durability and resist rust.
One feature that many customers call out in their reviews is the adjustable width, noting that it helps ensure a perfect fit around their sink. Users also find the design very functional, saying that it helps them save space while having ample room to let dishes air dry. While many reviewers mention that they find the unit to be well-made and sturdy, a select few feel that it is a bit flimsy and worry about drying anything breakable in it.
Songmics cabinet organizer shelves (set of 4)
These Songmics cabinet organizer shelves can help store more in your kitchen cabinets while still ensuring that they remain organized. Each little shelf can effectively double the amount of cabinet space you have — you can store items below it and on top of it. This set comes with four shelves (two larger and two smaller) to help you find the right layout for your needs. You can also use these to maximize storage space on your kitchen counters. If desired, two shelves can even be stacked together to hold even more items on just a small section of the countertop. The white metal frames paired with the engineered metal tops give these a sleek and modern appearance to add to the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen.
Out of thousands of ratings, the majority of users are satisfied with these organizers and how they helped make the storage space in their cabinets more useful. In addition to the overall functionality of the little shelves, reviewers also share that they look aesthetically pleasing. The assembly process was one thing that many reviewers were not as happy with. Some shared that they experienced issues getting the screws that came with the shelves to work. Some said that they had to use other screws instead.
Simple Houseware over-the-door cabinet organizer (2-pack)
If the back of your cabinet doors isn't being utilized, you're losing out on precious storage space. End that now with this set of over-the-door cabinet organizers from Simple Houseware. According to Giada de Laurentiis, the key to maximizing small kitchen space is to use organizers, such as these. The two organizers in this set are easy to install by simply hanging them over the top of the cabinet door. The deep basket can be used to store cutting boards, plastic wrap, small baking sheets, and other kitchen tools and products. Moving these items to the organizer on the back of the door will help you free up cabinet or countertop space in your kitchen, which you can then use to keep other items organized — it's a real win-win.
Most customers are happy with these over-the-door cabinet organizers. Reviewers appreciate that they turn the back of a cabinet door into usable storage space. According to many reviewers, the organizers offer a generous capacity, allowing them to clear several items out of their cabinets to reduce clutter and make more room. However, not all customers are as pleased with their decision to purchase these. A few shared that they experienced assembly issues, with some specifically noting that their package did not include the necessary screws.
Sevenblue under-sink organizers (3-pack)
Don't let the cabinet under your sink turn into a chaotic disaster where you're always rifling through everything to find a sponge or that spray cleaner bottle for your countertops. Instead, install one or more of these under-sink organizers from Sevenblue to keep everything neat, tidy, and easily accessible. Each of the organizers features an L-shaped design with a wider lower level and a narrower upper level. This design allows them to fit more easily around the bulkier plumbing, which is common under most kitchen sinks. The sliding design means that you can pull out the basket you need, saving yourself the hassle of getting down on your hands and knees to reach the back of the cabinet. The organizers are constructed from waterproof and rust-resistant ABS plastic and can be installed without drilling any holes in the cabinet.
Overwhelmingly, reviewers indicate that they are glad that they bought these under-sink organizers. They say that they are easy to assemble and that they make the space under their kitchen sink much more functional. Several customers also share that the bottom drawer slides out easily. Though some express a little frustration that the top shelf also does not slide in and out.
Auam two-tier acacia wood lazy Susan
This two-tier acacia wood lazy Susan from Auam is more than just attractive. It can also be a real asset for helping you keep your kitchen organized. The rotating design allows you to easily get at items that are stored in any location on the turntable. So, you might consider putting it in the corner of your pantry to hold condiment bottles or in a cabinet next to the stove to keep seasonings within easy reach as a kitchen organization hack to make mealtime a breeze. No more pulling everything out to get to something that's in the back — simply turn the lazy Susan until what you need is right in front of you.
With the vast majority of customers giving this lazy Susan a 4- or 5-star rating, it looks to be a solid pick that you might want to consider adding to your space. One feature that many mention in their reviews is the gorgeous appearance. They share that it doubles as an attractive addition to their kitchens. Reviewers also appreciate the spinning design, sharing that it spins easily and makes it simple to find what they're looking for. Overall, reviewers highlight this as a quality product that is a good value for the money.
ZHWS kitchen countertop organizer
If you've been searching for organization hacks to make more kitchen countertop space, we might have the perfect solution for you. This ZHWS kitchen countertop organizer offers a three-tiered design that can be configured to match your specific needs. You can angle the shelves and use them in a corner to maximize the space, or keep them parallel to one another and place them along the back of your countertop. Regardless of how you choose to position it, you'll appreciate how the tiered design makes it possible to store much more than would be possible directly on the countertop surface. With the bamboo shelves and stainless steel legs, this is also an attractive piece that can serve to enhance the overall style of your kitchen.
If you read through reviews for this tiered countertop shelf, you're bound to read a lot of positive feedback from customers. Reviewers share that it is a very functional piece that helps them keep their countertops more organized. Overall, reviewers also share that it is easy to assemble. However, a few noted issues with some missing screws in their package.
Methodology
As we decided which products to feature in this roundup, we looked for those that would be a real asset in a small kitchen. So, we looked for options that offered more creative storage solutions or that would allow users to make the most out of an existing space, such as under the sink or inside a cabinet. After selecting several potential products to feature, we then carefully analyzed customer reviews to narrow down our list of recommendations. All of these picks have a rating of at least 4 stars at the time of publication. They've also been reviewed by several hundred (if not several thousand) customers, giving us greater confidence that the average star rating provides an accurate picture of each product's overall quality and functionality.