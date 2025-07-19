12 Best Products That Will Make Your Small Kitchen More Functional

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many of us dream of having a large kitchen with more cabinet and countertop space than we know what to do with, that simply isn't always the reality. Instead, we're forced to make the most of a small kitchen. And, while it can be challenging to store everything necessary for cooking or cleaning or to have enough space when prepping food, it doesn't have to be impossible. Finding the right products can have a huge impact on the functionality of your space.

Ahead, we've rounded up a list of some products that could have a transformative impact on your kitchen. These recommendations offer creative solutions to help you maximize the available storage and organization space — or even to create new storage options that didn't exist before. When selecting products to feature in this roundup, we looked at customer reviews to help us choose products that had high ratings and were recommended by real users. We also aimed to select a variety of product types to address storage and organizational needs in different locations within a kitchen, such as under the kitchen sink, inside the cabinet, or even on the side of the refrigerator. If you would like to learn more about the methodology we used, you'll find a more detailed explanation at the end of this piece.